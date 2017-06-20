Billy Wilder
Barbara Stanwyck: The First Modern Movie Star?
An appreciation of the film career of Barbara Stanwyck. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:53 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Billy Wilder’s Cold War Comedy
Billy Wilder was among the mostincisive writer-directors from Hollywood’s golden age. Little wonder he wasresponsible for one of the best Cold War comedies, One Two Three (1961), outnow on Blu-ray.One Two Three is set in the.. more
May 27, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 21
Sebastian Junger’s Restrepo was the signal documentary of America’s intervention in Afghanistan. With Korengal, the director revisits that same remote outpost, focusing this time on the recollections of soldiers who served there. The starkl... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:34 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Raymond Chandler: No Honor in Hollywood
As Tom Williams writes in his new biography, A Mysterious Something in the Light: TheLife of Raymond Chandler (Chicago Review Press), Chandler never courtedHollywood. But for the movie industry, he was exactly the sort .. more
Nov 7, 2013 1:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Apartment on Blu-ray
Director Billy Wilder's sophisticated sense of humor illuminated a dark view of humanity. Seldom were the results funnierand sadderthan his Oscar-winning 1960 film <em>The Apartment</em>. The new Blu-ray reissue affords another opportunity to reca.. more
Feb 10, 2012 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marlene Dietrich's Life and Legend
Marlene Dietrich is remembered in various ways. World War II buffs know her for singing the international hit of those years, “Lili Marlene,” that touched a chord among lonely soldiers the world over. TCM fans who have seen Dietrich scattered.. more
May 12, 2011 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well’ at Skylight Opera Theatre
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured specifi... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Promises, Promises
Broadway once supplied Hollywood with the material for many movies; in recent decades, Broadway, now less a hive of creativity than a tourist attraction, often takes its lead from Hollywood. But in the early 1960s, the Great White Way had already.. more
Jun 23, 2010 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Movits! w/ Fresh Cut Collective
Like the pundits he lampoons, Stephen Colbert often boasts of his own power, priding himself for a phenomenon he calls “The Colbert Bump,” the increased interest in a person or product after it is mentioned on his program. One of the oddest... more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Indian Summer
Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs th... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Into Arcadia
On their debut full-length album, Maps for Children, the Milwaukee alternative rock band Into Arcadia find themselves a bit bummed out by the modern age. A deep existential questioning that often borders on outright despair runs through the... more
Jun 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
World of Wheels
Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee