Billy Wilder

An appreciation of the film career of Barbara Stanwyck. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:53 AM A&E Feature

Billy Wilder was among the mostincisive writer-directors from Hollywood’s golden age. Little wonder he wasresponsible for one of the best Cold War comedies, One Two Three (1961), outnow on Blu-ray.One Two Three is set in the.. more

May 27, 2017 3:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sebastian Junger’s Restrepo was the signal documentary of America’s intervention in Afghanistan. With Korengal, the director revisits that same remote outpost, focusing this time on the recollections of soldiers who served there. The starkl... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:34 PM Home Movies

  As Tom Williams writes in his new biography, A Mysterious Something in the Light: TheLife of Raymond Chandler (Chicago Review Press), Chandler never courtedHollywood. But for the movie industry, he was exactly the sort .. more

Nov 7, 2013 1:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

Director Billy Wilder's sophisticated sense of humor illuminated a dark view of humanity. Seldom were the results funnierand sadderthan his Oscar-winning 1960 film <em>The Apartment</em>. The new Blu-ray reissue affords another opportunity to reca.. more

Feb 10, 2012 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

Marlene Dietrich is remembered in various ways. World War II buffs know her for singing the international hit of those years, “Lili Marlene,” that touched a chord among lonely soldiers the world over. TCM fans who have seen Dietrich scattered.. more

May 12, 2011 12:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured specifi... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Broadway once supplied Hollywood with the material for many movies; in recent decades, Broadway, now less a hive of creativity than a tourist attraction, often takes its lead from Hollywood. But in the early 1960s, the Great White Way had already.. more

Jun 23, 2010 6:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

Like the pundits he lampoons, Stephen Colbert often boasts of his own power, priding himself for a phenomenon he calls “The Colbert Bump,” the increased interest in a person or product after it is mentioned on his program. One of the oddest... more

Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs th... more

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On their debut full-length album, Maps for Children, the Milwaukee alternative rock band Into Arcadia find themselves a bit bummed out by the modern age. A deep existential questioning that often borders on outright despair runs through the... more

Jun 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more

Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

