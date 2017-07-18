Bing Crosby
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 20, 2017
Three of Bob Hope’s films including two of his best (My Favorite Brunette, Road to Rio) have been released on Blu-ray, along with the Showtime series “The Borgias: The Complete Series." more
Jul 18, 2017 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Zembrowski Returns as Bing Crosby
Theatrical musical talent Matt Zembrowski returns to the stage as Bing Crosby this month as The NewTheatre on Maine presents Zembrowski in Bing Crosby: Christmas On The Air. The idea here is a live performance in the format of a Christmas va.. more
Dec 1, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dark City and Union Station
As Dark City opens, Charlton Heston swaggers out of a store decorated for Easterand into a harsher reality—tenement streets overhung with fire escapes and hardsurfaces covered with a thin coat of grime. Dark City (1950), aclassic of B film noir.. more
Dec 22, 2014 4:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Matt Zembrowski For The Holidays
In making out my personal schedule of shows for the coming month, I find local stages awash in holiday cheer. In and amidst shows that are returning from perevious seasons, there are a few shows that only sound like they’re returning from prev.. more
Nov 24, 2011 12:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Testosterone Sauvignon -- Wines for Men
Men like wine. Why don't we see it advertised to them?Watch typical "male" programming. You know, sports, wrestling, action movies, "24," and so on. You don't see wine ads among the deluge of "light" beers, gadgets, and How more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Bing Crosby
Mention Bing Crosby to many Baby Boomer rock fans and eyes will roll. For them, he represented everything out of date. He was dad’s favorite singer. But as recent biographies have shown, Crosby was once a hipster and an innovator; as a youn... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Maestros del Joropo Oriental
The waltz was once as pervasive as rap is today, and took unexpected turns as it penetrated the world far from the salons of Vienna. In Venezuela the waltz mutated into joropo, a relentlessly up-tempo genre played on string instruments. Ma... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments