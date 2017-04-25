Biography
The Salvager: The Life of Captain Tom Reid on the Great Lakes (University of Minnesota Press), by Mary Frances Doner
Kenosha writer Michael Schumacher has become Wisconsin’s foremost historian of the Great Lakes. While doing research for a book, he came upon an obscure, long out of print title by Midwest author Mary Frances Doner (1893-1985)—The Salvager:... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
Alfred Bester (University of Illinois Press), by Jad Smith
Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Life of Jane Jacobs (Alfred A. Knopf), by Robert Kanigel
In a time when women were expected to be quiet, and when “urban renewal” was turning cities into wastelands, Jane Jacobs was a loud voice calling for historic preservation. Robert Kanigel’s biography, The Life of Jane Jacobs emphasizes J... more
Nov 29, 2016 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Becoming Andy Warhol (Abrams ComicArts), by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan
Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
When Science Meant Adventure
Andrea Wulf’s The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World (Alfred A. Knopf) is everything a biography should be: grounded in scholarship, elegantly composed, telling a life’s story in the context of the subject’s era and thr... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:18 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Life on Stage and Screen
After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more
May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Paul Mccomas Books
42
When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more
Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Subversives: The FBI’s War on Student Radicals, and Reagan’s Rise to Power (Farrar, Straus, Giroux) by Seth Rosenfeld
Award-winning investigative reporter Seth Rosenfeld examines the little known secret understanding between J. Edgar Hoover and California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Rosenfeld explains the collusion’s connection to the heavy more
Jan 17, 2013 4:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
Light and Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing Group) by Brad Tolinski
Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more
Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Neil Young’s ‘Hippie Dream’
At age 66, Neil Young is reaching an artistic zenith. Young recently released the album Americana with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and the end of this month will see yet another Crazy Horse album, Psychedelic Pill... more
Oct 14, 2012 11:59 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The One: The Life and Music of James Brown (Gotham Books), by R.J. Smith
This biography is called The One, but the title does not refer to its subject, James Brown. Instead, “the one” is a reference to the way Brown orchestrated his music with an unyielding emphasis on the first beat of every... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:41 PM Tom Wilmeth Books
A Chinese Life (Abrams), by Li Kunwu and Philippe Otie
Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
Frequently Asked Questions About Neil Young
With his new “folk music” album Americana, a documentary film going into theaters this summer titled Journeys and his memoirs forthcoming this fall, it is impossible to dispute the prodigious artistry of Neil Young. Separating Young from..... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Story of Barack Obama
One of the most anticipated political books of recent memory is an exhaustively reported, absorbing biography that sheds a real-life look on our current president. Drawing from hundreds of interviews, including with President Obama himself.... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Promise of Springsteen?
Marc Dolan is a professor of English and American Studies and, as with so many who are writing about their rock music heroes these days, is a long-time fan who knows nothing about music. His Springsteen and the Promise Of Rock 'n' Roll (Nor... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Cracking the Egyptian Code: The Revolutionary Life of Jean-Francois Champollion (Oxford University Press), by Andrew Robinson
In the 1800s, deciphering hieroglyphics was the great and much-publicized goal of scholarship, much as finding life on Mars is for science in the 2000s. Cracking the Egyptian Code is the fascinating account of the Frenchman who finally deci... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
'Butterfly in the Typewriter' Remembers John Kennedy Toole
John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Mike Seeger's Folk Tradition
Mike Seeger was a founding member of the folk-blues revival string band the New Lost City Ramblers as well as a distinguished solo artist, concentrating on early American music. He was a virtuoso on many instruments, such as banjo... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
More Musical Theatre Bio Shows I'd Rather Not See
When I walked out of the Milwaukee Rep’s Always…Patsy Cline I was more than a little disappointed. By the time I’d left the Jay and Patty Baker Theatre complex, I’d had the show pretty much in perspective. Yes: to be fair, Kelly Faulkner is cha.. more
Mar 20, 2012 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater