RSS

Biography

salvager.jpg.jpe

Kenosha writer Michael Schumacher has become Wisconsin’s foremost historian of the Great Lakes. While doing research for a book, he came upon an obscure, long out of print title by Midwest author Mary Frances Doner (1893-1985)—The Salvager:... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:48 PM Books

alfredbester.jpg.jpe

Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM Books

bookreview_janejacobs.jpg.jpe

In a time when women were expected to be quiet, and when “urban renewal” was turning cities into wastelands, Jane Jacobs was a loud voice calling for historic preservation. Robert Kanigel’s biography, The Life of Jane Jacobs emphasizes J... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:12 PM Books

bookreview_becomingwarhol.jpg.jpe

Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM Books

bookreview.jpg.jpe

Andrea Wulf’s The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World (Alfred A. Knopf) is everything a biography should be: grounded in scholarship, elegantly composed, telling a life’s story in the context of the subject’s era and thr... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:18 PM Visual Arts

bookrev.jpg.jpe

After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more

May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Books

film1.jpg.jpe

When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more

Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM Film Reviews

book2.jpg.jpe

Award-winning investigative reporter Seth Rosenfeld examines the little known secret understanding between J. Edgar Hoover and California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Rosenfeld explains the collusion’s connection to the heavy more

Jan 17, 2013 4:27 PM Books

jimmypage.jpg.jpe

Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more

Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Books

neilyoung.jpg.jpe

At age 66, Neil Young is reaching an artistic zenith. Young recently released the album Americana with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and the end of this month will see yet another Crazy Horse album, Psychedelic Pill... more

Oct 14, 2012 11:59 PM Books

theone.jpg.jpe

This biography is called The One, but the title does not refer to its subject, James Brown. Instead, “the one” is a reference to the way Brown orchestrated his music with an unyielding emphasis on the first beat of every... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:41 PM Books

achinese.jpg.jpe

Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM Books

blogimage19562.jpe

With his new “folk music” album Americana, a documentary film going into theaters this summer titled Journeys and his memoirs forthcoming this fall, it is impossible to dispute the prodigious artistry of Neil Young. Separating Young from..... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage19238.jpe

One of the most anticipated political books of recent memory is an exhaustively reported, absorbing biography that sheds a real-life look on our current president. Drawing from hundreds of interviews, including with President Obama himself.... more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage19239.jpe

Marc Dolan is a professor of English and American Studies and, as with so many who are writing about their rock music heroes these days, is a long-time fan who knows nothing about music. His Springsteen and the Promise Of Rock 'n' Roll (Nor... more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage19019.jpe

Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18942.jpe

In the 1800s, deciphering hieroglyphics was the great and much-publicized goal of scholarship, much as finding life on Mars is for science in the 2000s. Cracking the Egyptian Code is the fascinating account of the Frenchman who finally deci... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18540.jpe

John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18463.jpe

Mike Seeger was a founding member of the folk-blues revival string band the New Lost City Ramblers as well as a distinguished solo artist, concentrating on early American music. He was a virtuoso on many instruments, such as banjo... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

 When I walked out of the Milwaukee Rep’s Always…Patsy Cline I was more than a little disappointed. By the time I’d left the Jay and Patty Baker Theatre complex, I’d had the show pretty much in perspective. Yes: to be fair, Kelly Faulkner is cha.. more

Mar 20, 2012 2:31 PM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES