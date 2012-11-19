RSS

Bipartisanship

r-scott-walker-emails-large570.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more

Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM News Features

  Jeffrey Hatcher’s Murderers is a staggeringly well-written comic drama. Next Act Theatre’s production of the play that graced the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre at the end of 2008 was easily one of the best shows I’ve seen in the past five.. more

May 13, 2010 2:27 AM Theater

On the eve of Barack Obama's ascension to power, at candlelit dinners across Washington, t  What’s your take? ,News Features more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES