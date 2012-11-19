Bipartisanship
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Murderers In Sheboygan in July
Jeffrey Hatcher’s Murderers is a staggeringly well-written comic drama. Next Act Theatre’s production of the play that graced the stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre at the end of 2008 was easily one of the best shows I’ve seen in the past five.. more
May 13, 2010 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The New Meaning of Bipartisanship
On the eve of Barack Obama's ascension to power, at candlelit dinners across Washington, t What’s your take? ,News Features more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features