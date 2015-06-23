Birdman
Watch Footage of Lil Wayne Performing at the Onyx Nightclub on Monday Night
Jun 23, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Young Thug and Travis Scott @ The Rave
Two rappers with very different styles shared the same stage Friday night at the Rave. more
Mar 9, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Last Word on the Oscars
I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more
Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Selma for Best Picture
Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more
Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
10 Favorite Films of 2014
Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more
Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
After the Deluge
After people’s lives—and their basements—have been deluged with floodwaters, nothing makes them madder than not having someone to be mad at.Kris Kristofferson wrote: “Everybody’s gotta have somebody to look down on … more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
JJ Grey & Mofro w/ Brandi Shearer
Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros w/ Dawes @ Pabst Theater
With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Mother and Child
Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews