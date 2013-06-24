RSS

Birria

imgp3373.jpg.jpe

El Cañaveral opened nearly three years ago, serving Mexican food in the classic Schlitz tavern some may remember as the original location of the long-gone Benjamin more

Jun 24, 2013 4:38 PM Dining Preview

shortorders.jpg.jpe

Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more

Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17953.jpe

It was a disappointment to hear about the closing of Las Esmeraldas, a place loved for its birria, whole red snappers and tacos al pastor. But, fortunately, there is a worthy replacement. The exterior remains much the same, featuring stonew... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

