The Birth Of A Nation
The Birth of a Nation Redux
White lawmen stop a blackman, demand identification and, unsatisfied by what he produces, violencecommences. It sounds like a case for Black Lives Matter but the incident, nearthe start of The Birth of a Nation,is drawn f.. more
Oct 6, 2016 12:51 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 10.5
Writer-Director Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation is a rebuke of the earlier movie of the same name. In Parker’s film, the setting is the pre-Civil War era and concerns the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Epic of Intolerance
Nov 6, 2013 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Year's Eve Dinner
,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee