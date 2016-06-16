RSS

Bittercube

thirstypassports.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Thirsty Passport,a bar and restaurant drink special curator, will host a launch party withDock18, Twisted Path Distillery and Bittercube on Thursday, June 23. Anyonewith a passport will receive free entry to the party and a cer.. more

Jun 16, 2016 4:52 PM Around MKE

enlightened.jpg.jpe

Founded in 2014, James Larson and Tommy Vandervort’s Enlightened Brewing Company is going strong with popular and creatively named brews. The owners plan to expand their space and add a tasting room next month to meet rising demand. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:35 PM Eat/Drink

aroundmke_bittercube.jpg.jpe

bittercube.com

What can make a great cocktail spectacular? A splash ofbitters! Specifically, a splash of slow-crafted Midwest bitters by Bittercube.Made with raw, all-natural ingredients (no extracts or oils), Bittercube’s six varieties of bittersare recogniz.. more

Dec 5, 2014 3:04 PM Around MKE

hamilton.jpg.jpe

Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more

Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more

Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Dining Preview

eat:drink.jpg.jpe

When bartenders Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich began concocting bitters together in 2009, they had no idea they were entering such a growth industry. Four years later, their more

Apr 2, 2013 10:01 PM Dining Preview

blogimage12873.jpe

The revolution has begun again in earnest. Going back even before the first Dylan album to recordings that are as noticeable for their profound invisibility as The Basement Tapes, we find hidden authenticity that defies all of the easily fo... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11021.jpe

Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, Toots and The Maytals recorded a slew of ska, rocksteady and reggae hits that remain mainstays of the Jamaican songbook, including “Pressure Drop,” “54-46 That’s My Number,” “Ba more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES