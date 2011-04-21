RSS

Black Angels

13032644114dae3c9b78987.jpg.jpe

Brooklyn rapper Talib Kweli earned his status as underground hip-hop royalty early in his career through his work with two acclaimed projects: Black Star, his collaboration with Mos Def, and Reflection Eternal, his duo with DJ Hi-Tek. With ... more

Apr 21, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The show I’m going to tonightSpiral Thetre’s production of Torch Song Trilogy is about 2.5 hours from open to close. That seems kind of like a long timenearly an eighth of a day. That sounds like a lot until you consider that most films are only a.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

  A battalionof atavistic bands are raising the specter of psychedelic music, painti Heavy Deavy SkullLover ,Concert Reviews more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage2597.jpe

Lest there be any question about The Black Angels’ love for the Velvet Underground, Directions to See a Ghost ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2576.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES