Black Cat Alley

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more

Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM On Music

Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Visual Arts

Off the Cuff sits down with Jeff Winkowski, one of those faces that pops up across Milwaukee’s East Side and any other part of town where something grassroots and bohemian is happening. Winkowski’s latest venture is a guided walking tour of... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:22 PM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing two stories about commentary that may have come from the wrong messenger. The firs.. more

Sep 29, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s East Side is a crowded, dense place. Carving out a new corner can be challenging, and the newest location for art viewing is one of the most interesting in recent years. The Black Cat Alley is a semi-secret space where some fant... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:24 PM Visual Arts

It may surprise many fans that Arlo Guthrie, son of folk legend Woody and the writer of the ’60s counterculture epic “Alice’s Restaurant,” is now a proud libertarian who vocally endorsed Ron Paul in 2008. Guthrie’s evolved in more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After the highly successful “In Harmony: At Home With Biedermeier” series of concerts consisting of Classical and early Romantic chamber pieces, Ensemble Musical Offering’s Artistic Director Joan Parsley looked forward to a different kin more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

