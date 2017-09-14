Black Cat Alley
This Week on The Disclaimer: Public Art, Without the Turnivation
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more
Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Radio Milwaukee Brings Art to Penfield Children's Center
Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Street Canvas Brightens Bay View with Eye-catching Murals
Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The 'Hooligans' History Tour of the East Side
Off the Cuff sits down with Jeff Winkowski, one of those faces that pops up across Milwaukee’s East Side and any other part of town where something grassroots and bohemian is happening. Winkowski’s latest venture is a guided walking tour of... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:22 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 2 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Right Message, Wrong Messengers?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing two stories about commentary that may have come from the wrong messenger. The firs.. more
Sep 29, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Secrets of Black Cat Alley
Milwaukee’s East Side is a crowded, dense place. Carving out a new corner can be challenging, and the newest location for art viewing is one of the most interesting in recent years. The Black Cat Alley is a semi-secret space where some fant... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
MSO: Arlo Guthrie: An American Scrapbook
It may surprise many fans that Arlo Guthrie, son of folk legend Woody and the writer of the ’60s counterculture epic “Alice’s Restaurant,” is now a proud libertarian who vocally endorsed Ron Paul in 2008. Guthrie’s evolved in more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ensemble Musical Offering Goes Back to Bach
After the highly successful “In Harmony: At Home With Biedermeier” series of concerts consisting of Classical and early Romantic chamber pieces, Ensemble Musical Offering’s Artistic Director Joan Parsley looked forward to a different kin more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music