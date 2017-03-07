The Black Cat
Zucchero: Black Cat (Wrasse Records)
With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Five Great Films for Halloween
The past haunting the present, thepresence of evil in a world that wants to make nice—there’s something aboutlate October in the Northern Hemisphere that puts us in the mood to contemplatethe shadow cast by reality. With their.. more
Oct 24, 2015 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Filmmaker at the Margins
Full disclosure: I’m co-authoring, with David Luhrssen, a book of our own about the subject of Noah Isenberg’s cogent, comprehensive biography Edgar G. Ulmer: A Filmmaker at the Margins (University of California Press). This fact could hav... more
Sep 17, 2014 1:27 AM Paul Mccomas Books