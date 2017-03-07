RSS

The Black Cat

zucchero.jpg.jpe

With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Album Reviews

rosemarysbaby.jpg.jpe

Still From Rosemary's Baby

The past haunting the present, thepresence of evil in a world that wants to make nice—there’s something aboutlate October in the Northern Hemisphere that puts us in the mood to contemplatethe shadow cast by reality. With their.. more

Oct 24, 2015 4:36 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

bookrev.jpg.jpe

Full disclosure: I’m co-authoring, with David Luhrssen, a book of our own about the subject of Noah Isenberg’s cogent, comprehensive biography Edgar G. Ulmer: A Filmmaker at the Margins (University of California Press). This fact could hav... more

Sep 17, 2014 1:27 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES