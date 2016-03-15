Black Flag
Code 46, Cop & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
In Code 46 Director Michael Winterbottom makes the most of his visually interesting settings below the fanciful Shanghai skyline in this near-future science-fiction drama. Tim Robbins stars as an insurance investigator lost in the corporate... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Bicentennial Rub: Fake live album, real protest
It’s not without irony that Peder Hedman now plays guitar in the ’80s-style punk band Bicentennial Rub, since Hedman spent the actual ’80s far removed from punk. He was too deeply ingrained in psychedelia at the time more
Jan 10, 2013 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Henry Rollins' World Tour
Henry Rollins has been the muscular, testosterone-powered voice of personal responsibility and bull-headed clarity since Black Flag in the '80s. With its fey, dilettantish implications, “dabbled” is a word one dare not use with him; inst... more
Oct 6, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Did Phish Narc Out Their Phans?
Headlines about Phish's reunion concerts this weekend in the Hamptons have been overshadowed in the last 24 hours by news about drug busts at the concert: Over $1.2 million in drugs were confiscated which is... a lot. There's an an.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hulot & NAOTA
Electronic artists Hulot & NAOTA’s affinities for nostalgic, Amon Tobin jazz smoothness appear to make them strange bedfellows with openers D.A. and the Madpack’s circa-Manfred Mann guitar work and Talking Heads vocals. But all these electronic a... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments