Black Health Coalition Of Wisconsin

Lawsuit Prompts Funding of City Buses Out to Suburbs
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more
May 28, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Navigators Will Help You Enroll
Question: Can I speak to someone about signing up for Obamacare? Or must I sign up through the website?Answer: Thanks to Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans more
Nov 10, 2013
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013
