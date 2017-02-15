Black History Month
Milwaukee Artists Take Center Stage at This Weekend’s Black Arts Festival
Dozens of black artists and entrepreneurs will come togetherthis weekend for Milwaukee’s inaugural Black Arts Festival at theWisconsin African American Women's Center, 3020 W. Vliet St. The three-dayfestival, which will feature live perfor.. more
Feb 15, 2017 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Get to Know Some of Milwaukee's Black Pioneers this Month at the Milwaukee Public Museum
One of the most fascinating stops in the residential part of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s venerable “Streets of Old Milwaukee" exhibit is the little mid-19th century cottage home of Sully and Susanna Watson. The Watsons were free blacks who.. more
Feb 15, 2017 7:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Celebrating Black History with Black Arts
Fresh Perspective Art Collective and the 2017 Black Arts Festival pay tribute to Black History Month with various performances, workshops and displays. Meanwhile, “Ornate/Activate” opens at Villa Terrace and the Jewish Museum displays “F... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:41 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Wu-Tang Clan
Every surviving member of the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan will appear at the group’s show at the Rave tonight, with the exception of de facto leader RZA, who is sitting out this tour to focus on his acting career, according to the grou... more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Story of Harriet Tubman Comes to Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin Lutheran College announced yesterday that Virginia-based traveling educational theatre group Theatre IV will be arriving at the Schwan Concert Hall for a couple of performances of its dramatic musical stage adaptation of the story of Har.. more
Jan 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Devoted to Literature
Tuckedin the basement at WoodlandPatternBook On Sunday, June 8, WoodlandPattern hosts readings by Riverwest authors and art act ,A&E Feature more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler A&E Feature
Ahh, the spoils of victory
The editor of the WSJ accidently reminds us of the tragedy of losing the Cap Times if the new approach fails. We must help keep the Cap Times going on the Internet. WSJis a daily paper that took no position on the outrageous Supreme C.. more
Apr 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Gift
The African-American Children’s Theater stages a production of “The Gift&rdqu The Source ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee