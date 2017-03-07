Black Husky Brewing
Black Husky Brewing Brings Doggone Good Beer to Riverwest
When Tim and Toni Eichinger began home brewing in their log cabin in Pembine, a small town in Marinette County, Wis., they didn’t necessarily set out to be full-time craft brewers. Yet when one has a great product—especially beer—word trave... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:54 PM Sheila Julson Spring Drink Guide
Good Brewing in the City of Beer
A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
New Craft Breweries Flock to Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Fall Drinks Guide
This Week's Featured Beer: Black Husky Schutzengel White IPA
Something beautiful happens when you take the fruity and spicy esters of Belgian with yeast and throw an American IPA profile on top. Black Husky calls it Schutzengel. We say "gesundheit," and then we call it a White IPA.Hailing from Northern Wi.. more
Apr 8, 2015 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee