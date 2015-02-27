Black Keys
Artist of Shadows Todd Mrozinski Named Pfister Hotel’s Seventh Artist-in-Residence
Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Black Keys Will Return to the Bradley Center in September
Blues rockers The Black Keys established themselves as one of alternative rock's biggest contemporary acts with their 2010 album Brothers , a blockbuster that spawned several heavily licensed hits, including the Danger Mouse-produced "Tighten Up.".. more
May 8, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest's Local KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals 2014 Headliners
Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more
May 7, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bombino: Journeys of a Global Nomad
Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more
Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
The Black Keys w/ Arctic Monkeys @ Bradley Center
Given that opening bands are usually so eminently skippable, often just some underperforming label-mate of the main act, it's refreshing to come across a show that basically has two headliners. Beyond giving you more bang for your buck, it ... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Alt Rock Adolescence?
If you've been involved with the alternative rock scene, you've met a guy like Sam, the reluctant protagonist of True Adolescents. Sam is 34 and plays to a dwindling, weeknight audience with the Effort, whose '80s guitar sound suggests a bar-ba.. more
Aug 12, 2011 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
Provo, Utah, is usually known for Brigham Young football and Mormons, but with the debut album Habits of alt-rock band Neon Trees in 2010, you can add alternative rock to the list. Led by mohawked frontman Tyler Glenn and named after the il... more
Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Black Keys to Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
How big are The Black Keys in the wake of their 2010 critical and commercial hit Brothers? Big enough to headline the same stage as Justin Bieber, apparently. The blues-rock duo will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 6quite a cou.. more
Feb 24, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Black Keys
In the beginning, it was all greasy riffage, lean beats and an unerring, angst-ridden crunch. Everything The Black Keys did reeked of sweaty adolescents getting off to Zeppelin in between frozen pizza rolls and Pabsts in a basement in Akron... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: Band of Horses, LCD Soundsystem, Black Keys
Band of Horses is, quite literally, a different band from the one that released Everything All the Time, with singer Ben Bridwell the only member that's carried over from that 2006 breakthrough to the group's new Infinite Arms. While their debut .. more
May 17, 2010 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stackner Cabaret’s Enjoyable ‘Route 66’
The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret concludes its season with Route 66, Roger Bean’s musical tribute to the open road. The musical starts with the all-male, four-member cast singing at a service station in Chicago and follows them along th... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rocks South by Southwest
SXSW, Kings Go Forth, Danger Mouse, Black Keys, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Group of the Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees. All photos by Matt Schwenke more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 12 Comments
Mighty Milwaukee
The title of Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ( Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ,Books more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
London’s Burning
When it started in the late '70s, punk rock wasn't an option on the entertainment menu. Pu 's Burning: True Adventures on the Front Lines of Punk, 1976-1977 ,Books more
May 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 2 Comments
Bat For Lashes Excel on Letterman
I'm a couple days late on this one, but it's still worth posting anyway. Bat For Lashes gave a terrific performance of "Daniel," one of the year's best singles, on "The Late Show with David Letterman" Friday. It's a shame "Saturday Night Live" can.. more
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Greg Koch
There’s always a shelf of instructional books at music stores that teach everything from classical guitar to African drumming. If you’re looking to learn the blues, one of Greg Koch’s book,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SoCo Experience
It’s a little bit out of most Milwaukeean’s regular commute, but the price is Pro Tools ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Black Keys
There are blues punk bands that only salt their music with the blues, and then there are t Attack & Release ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee