Photo by Dustin Zick

Feb 27, 2015 10:45 PM Visual Arts

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more

Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Blues rockers The Black Keys established themselves as one of alternative rock's biggest contemporary acts with their 2010 album Brothers , a blockbuster that spawned several heavily licensed hits, including the Danger Mouse-produced "Tighten Up.".. more

May 8, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more

May 7, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more

Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Music Feature

Given that opening bands are usually so eminently skippable, often just some underperforming label-mate of the main act, it's refreshing to come across a show that basically has two headliners. Beyond giving you more bang for your buck, it ... more

May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

If you've been involved with the alternative rock scene, you've met a guy like Sam, the reluctant protagonist of True Adolescents. Sam is 34 and plays to a dwindling, weeknight audience with the Effort, whose '80s guitar sound suggests a bar-ba.. more

Aug 12, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Provo, Utah, is usually known for Brigham Young football and Mormons, but with the debut album Habits of alt-rock band Neon Trees in 2010, you can add alternative rock to the list. Led by mohawked frontman Tyler Glenn and named after the il... more

Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

How big are The Black Keys in the wake of their 2010 critical and commercial hit Brothers? Big enough to headline the same stage as Justin Bieber, apparently. The blues-rock duo will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 6quite a cou.. more

Feb 24, 2011 2:45 PM On Music

In the beginning, it was all greasy riffage, lean beats and an unerring, angst-ridden crunch. Everything The Black Keys did reeked of sweaty adolescents getting off to Zeppelin in between frozen pizza rolls and Pabsts in a basement in Akron... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Band of Horses is, quite literally, a different band from the one that released Everything All the Time, with singer Ben Bridwell the only member that's carried over from that 2006 breakthrough to the group's new Infinite Arms. While their debut .. more

May 17, 2010 2:26 PM On Music

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret concludes its season with Route 66, Roger Bean’s musical tribute to the open road. The musical starts with the all-male, four-member cast singing at a service station in Chicago and follows them along th... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SXSW, Kings Go Forth, Danger Mouse, Black Keys, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Group of the Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees. All photos by Matt Schwenke more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

The title of Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ( Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ,Books more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Books

When it started in the late '70s, punk rock wasn't an option on the entertainment menu. Pu 's Burning: True Adventures on the Front Lines of Punk, 1976-1977 ,Books more

May 11, 2009 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

I'm a couple days late on this one, but it's still worth posting anyway. Bat For Lashes gave a terrific performance of "Daniel," one of the year's best singles, on "The Late Show with David Letterman" Friday. It's a shame "Saturday Night Live" can.. more

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

There’s always a shelf of instructional books at music stores that teach everything from classical guitar to African drumming. If you’re looking to learn the blues, one of Greg Koch’s book,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s a little bit out of most Milwaukeean’s regular commute, but the price is Pro Tools ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There are blues punk bands that only salt their music with the blues, and then there are t Attack & Release ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

