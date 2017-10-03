Black Lives Matter
'The Blood Is at the Doorstep' Brings You Inside a Family Tragedy
Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Oct 3, 2017
The 'Terrible Man Theory' of David Clarke
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more
Sep 5, 2017
Milo is Rapping About Survival
With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more
Aug 8, 2017
Who is Leading Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter Movement?
The energy around Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter is abundant, organizers say. The resources to capitalize on that energy, less so. more
Apr 4, 2017
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Nov 15, 2016
Speaking Truth to Milwaukee
I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more
Oct 4, 2016
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016
Do Gay Black Lives Matter?
Many of Milwaukee’s LGBT organizations have predominantly white membership and do not reflect the true demographics of our city. A glimmer of hope and awareness comes from Eric Peterson of the SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League), who has r... more
Aug 23, 2016
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Reggie Bonds, Queen Tut, Airo Kwil, Ju Preach, Kane The Rapper
A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more
Aug 18, 2016
The Strange Fruit Music Festival Looks to Build Bridges
Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more
Aug 9, 2016
New Boyz Club Do One for the Black Lives Matter Movement
Oneof Milwaukee’s most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemblecomprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselvescould probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea.. more
Jul 12, 2016
Black and White Together, Horribly
Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more
Jul 12, 2016
People Power at the Milwaukee Democratic Debate
Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 5, so the Democratic debate was a kick-off of sorts for the campaigns for the April primary. more
Feb 16, 2016
Policing Is Changing at Long Last
There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more
Jan 26, 2016
Police Shooting Drama Onstage This Month with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more
Jan 25, 2016
Civil Rights For Beginners (For Beginners), by Paul Von Blum
With the rise of Black Lives Matter, the publication of Civil Rights For Beginners becomes especially timely. Paul Von Blum’s “documentary comic book” boils down centuries of African American resistance from slave ship revolts through th... more
Dec 29, 2015
A Sheriff from Our Racist Past
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is a throwback to our ugly racist past, using the most vile language to attack African Americans who protest police officers who use deadly force against unarmed blacks. more
Nov 3, 2015
Milo Discusses Race and White Fans Saying the N-Word
This week Milo released one of the best Milwaukee hip-hopalbums of the year, So The Flies Don’tCome, which takes the rapper’s philosophical poetry into the realm of thepolitical. In a profile in this week’s issue of the Shepherd , Milo explai.. more
Sep 25, 2015
The Critical Role of Community Health Centers
In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more
Nov 24, 2010
