Black Lives Matter

Film_TBIATD_B_ByAbeVanDyke.jpg

Photo Credit: Abe Van Dyke

Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Film

clarkebygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

musicgateway_milo_bykristinapedersen.jpg.jpe

With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more

Aug 8, 2017 3:24 PM Music Feature

blacklives.jpg.jpe

The energy around Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter is abundant, organizers say. The resources to capitalize on that energy, less so. more

Apr 4, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 3 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

blacklives.jpg.jpe

I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

musicgateway_newboyzclub.jpg.jpe

The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Music Feature

mylgbtpov_blacklgbthistorymonth.jpg.jpe

Many of Milwaukee’s LGBT organizations have predominantly white membership and do not reflect the true demographics of our city. A glimmer of hope and awareness comes from Eric Peterson of the SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League), who has r... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:49 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

pray.jpg.jpe

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

strangefruitfest.jpg.jpe

Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Local Music

glory.jpg.jpe

Oneof Milwaukee’s most exciting live acts right now is New Boyz Club, an ensemblecomprised of members of more accomplished Riverwest acts than even the band members themselvescould probably list. So far, however, the band has been slow to relea.. more

Jul 12, 2016 8:45 PM On Music

blacklives.jpg.jpe

Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more

Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Taking Liberties 28 Comments

fightforfifteen.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 5, so the Democratic debate was a kick-off of sorts for the campaigns for the April primary. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:05 PM News

policechange.jpg.jpe

There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a  tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more

Jan 25, 2016 12:00 AM Theater

bookreview_civilrightsforbeginners.jpg.jpe

With the rise of Black Lives Matter, the publication of Civil Rights For Beginners becomes especially timely. Paul Von Blum’s “documentary comic book” boils down centuries of African American resistance from slave ship revolts through th... more

Dec 29, 2015 8:16 PM Books

takinglibertiesclarke (2).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is a throwback to our ugly racist past, using the most vile language to attack African Americans who protest police officers who use deadly force against unarmed blacks. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:50 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

milo_cover.jpg.jpe

This week Milo released one of the best Milwaukee hip-hopalbums of the year, So The Flies Don’tCome, which takes the rapper’s philosophical poetry into the realm of thepolitical. In a profile in this week’s issue of the Shepherd , Milo explai.. more

Sep 25, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

blogimage13031.jpe

In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage12937.jpe

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) exemplifies the post-teen slacker. He's an aimless, unemployed 22-year-old, playing bass in a garage band and dating 17-year-old Catholic schoolgirl, Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). The film insinuates Scott's problem... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

