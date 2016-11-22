Black Nativity
Performing Arts Weekly 11.24
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Rhythm and Fusion of ‘Black Nativity’
Black Arts Think Tank’s staging of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes was warm, electrifying and well-worth visiting again next year. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center
The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Black Nativity Auditions
Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more
Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
