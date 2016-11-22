RSS

Black Nativity

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Black Arts Think Tank’s staging of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes was warm, electrifying and well-worth visiting again next year. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:24 PM Theater

The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Theater

Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more

Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

