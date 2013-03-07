RSS
Black Radio
The Week on The Disclaimer: Mourning WMCS, Shaming Billboard and Praising Shorewood
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we regret two recent blows to black radio: the loss of Milwaukee's WMCS 1290, an important c.. more
Mar 7, 2013 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Black Radio’ Sends Its Signal to Milwaukee
The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
‘Americans in Paris’ During World War II
Nearly 30,000Americans lived in or near Parisbefore World War II, including Gertrude Ste Americansin Paris: Life and Death Under Nazi Occupation ,Books more
Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books 1 Comments
