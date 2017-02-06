RSS

Black Swan

A.O. Scott is perhapsAmerica’s most recognized film critic. From his perch at the New York Times, heregularly wades into the unceasing stream of movies pouring into cinemas andbrings back thoughtful analysis. His book, Better .. more

Feb 6, 2017 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Judgingby the DVD included with Post Pop Depression: Live at the Royal Albert Hall ,Iggy Pop, nearing age 70, is doing just fine. Recorded earlier this year, theconcert begins with Iggy in wild man mode, shaking with dervish.. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

Inspired by a true story, The Sapphires is an Australian comedy about an all-girl Aboriginal singing group from the ’60s (a Down Under Supremes) and their wily white manager. The Aborigines were treated like American Indians more

Apr 11, 2013 1:04 AM Film Clips

Natalie Portman took The Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Nina, a hard-working ballerina determined to grab her moment in the spotlight. Nina lives to please Thomas (Cassel), the ballet company's frequently scowling, sometimes more

Apr 7, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

Hollywood calls it a marketplace “correction,” explaining the relatively low number of movies released in 2010 as a pullback from the irrational exuberance of the mid-’00s. What’s left unsaid is the mediocrity of most movies in 201 more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Black Swan hadn’t even opened in most cities, yet the nominations were already trickling in. The Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, one of the second-tier contests on the way to Oscar night, bestowed no less than 12 nominations on the film, star... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

