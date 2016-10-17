RSS

Blaine Schultz

worriedmanblues.jpg.jpe

With his debut novel, Worried Man Blues, Dominique Mills pens a modern inner city noir that anyone familiar with the heart of urban Milwaukee will recognize. more

Oct 17, 2016 9:30 AM Books

album1.jpg.jpe

Once again working with producer John Sieger, Milwaukee guitarist Mike Fredrickson’s After It’s Over delivers 14 songs that thrust and parry across genres, held together by the fabric of Fredrickson’s songwriting and the musicianship of dru... more

Sep 1, 2015 5:56 PM Album Reviews

When Sun Ra left this planet in 1993 the world lost a true original. As a bandleader, his Arkestra fearlessly dove into jazz, Disney tunes and intergalactic ballets with equal rigor. And to consider that he recorded, pressed and distributed... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:09 PM Album Reviews

Say Yes is a 16-song collection from Milwaukee’s Brian Wurch that draws from the timeless version of rock ’n’ roll that emerged from the doo-wop streets of Dion and the Belmonts and moved to the scrapple of the New York Dolls, ending up at ... more

Sep 24, 2014 1:31 AM Album Reviews

Shaking the late Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s hand was like holding a cold fish, which was 180 degrees from the intensity of his music. Over a generous handful of albums, Pierce’s more

Aug 18, 2014 1:11 AM Album Reviews

Hank Williams was a country music star but he was also a comet, streaking across the horizon of American popular culture in the early 1950s. He recorded more

Jul 3, 2014 1:16 AM Album Reviews

art2.jpg.jpe

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more

May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

offthecff.jpg.jpe

By day Michael Martin is senior community planning and development representative with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but he moonlights as more

Apr 22, 2014 9:43 PM Off the Cuff

The shorthand for Alex Chilton is that he experienced his career in reverse.In 1967, as the 16-year-old singer for The Box Tops, Chilton had a number-one hit with “The Letter.” He followed that group with the critically more

Apr 14, 2014 12:00 AM Books

In hindsight the musical landscape of the late ’80s offered a landfill of new music. Radio, television, magazines and movies smelled money. But with some digging you can always find gems. Witness 3onfire, formed in 1987 by Clancy more

Mar 21, 2013 5:42 PM Album Reviews

straighttohell.jpg.jpe

You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

brickthroughthewindow.jpg.jpe

The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Books

localmusic_derekpritzle.jpg.jpe

Each week, songwriter Derek Pritzl anchors an open mic at District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:46 PM Local Music

albumreview_fredsmith.jpg.jpe

Fred “Sonic” Smith made his mark as guitarist with the MC5. His next project was the Sonic Rendezvous Band. Sonic’s Rendezvous is a collection of tracks ranging from acoustic home demos to live recordings. It is all Sonic, all the time. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:37 PM Album Reviews

localmusic_allencote.jpg.jpe

With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Local Music

worriedmanblues.jpg.jpe

With his debut novel, Worried Man Blues, Dominique Mills pens a modern inner city noir that anyone familiar with the heart of urban Milwaukee will recognize. more

Oct 17, 2016 9:30 AM Books

albumreview_thescientists.jpg.jpe

The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Album Reviews

appliances.jpg.jpe

Sounding like a Midwest Gang of Four or a more muscular Pere Ubu, Madison’s Appliances-SFB seamlessly blended witty, informed lyrics with visceral, angular, driving music. Sadly, this reissue of,Album Reviews more

Jul 12, 2016 2:28 PM Album Reviews

orkrecords1.jpg.jpe

Arguably, the godfather of punk was Terry Ork, a gay heroin-using, Jean Luc Godard-worshipping cinephile. Numero Group’s compilation Ork Records: New York, New York tells the story of ground zero for the Bowery scene in the cultural vacuum ... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:03 PM Album Reviews

vu-reloaded-cover-2.jpg.jpe

Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition is the re-release of the fourth album and final chapter in the history of America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band, The Velvet Underground. Loaded was a horse of a different color and, taken on its ow... more

Nov 10, 2015 4:04 PM Album Reviews

album1.jpg.jpe

Once again working with producer John Sieger, Milwaukee guitarist Mike Fredrickson’s After It’s Over delivers 14 songs that thrust and parry across genres, held together by the fabric of Fredrickson’s songwriting and the musicianship of dru... more

Sep 1, 2015 5:56 PM Album Reviews

phillee.jpg.jpe

Phil Lee’s fifth album, Some Gotta Lose, is an eclectic blend of roots rock, R&B, soul, pop and jazz. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:06 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_scottfinchandblackwolf.jpg.jpe

Kings Go Forth vocalist Blackwolf and veteran multi-instrumentalist Scott Finch join forces with drummer Derrick “Greyhound” McDowell. On I Hate Love the trio takes a left turn from the Kings’ Daptone retro sounds to a heavier sound of r... more

Apr 28, 2015 8:23 PM Album Reviews

752px-plasticland.jpg.jpe

The WAMIs will honor Milwaukee’s innovative psychedelic-rock band Plasticland this month. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:03 PM Local Music 1 Comments

localmusic_scottwooldridge_stevencohen.jpg.jpe

Photo by Steven Cohen

A native of both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis music scenes, Scott Wooldridge released his self-titled solo album this winter. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:05 PM Local Music

concertreview_bottlerockets_photobytuanlee.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Tuan Lee

The Bottle Rockets did double duty Friday night, playing an opening set and also backing headliner Marshall Crenshaw. more

Jan 12, 2015 2:15 PM Concert Reviews

albumreview_velvetunderground.jpg.jpe

The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition collects three different mixes of the album plus three additional discs of live material, outtakes. It is worth every penny. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:25 AM Album Reviews

When Sun Ra left this planet in 1993 the world lost a true original. As a bandleader, his Arkestra fearlessly dove into jazz, Disney tunes and intergalactic ballets with equal rigor. And to consider that he recorded, pressed and distributed... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:09 PM Album Reviews

Say Yes is a 16-song collection from Milwaukee’s Brian Wurch that draws from the timeless version of rock ’n’ roll that emerged from the doo-wop streets of Dion and the Belmonts and moved to the scrapple of the New York Dolls, ending up at ... more

Sep 24, 2014 1:31 AM Album Reviews

Shaking the late Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s hand was like holding a cold fish, which was 180 degrees from the intensity of his music. Over a generous handful of albums, Pierce’s more

Aug 18, 2014 1:11 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES