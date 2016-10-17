Blaine Schultz
Worried Man Blues, by Dominique Mills (Download only)
With his debut novel, Worried Man Blues, Dominique Mills pens a modern inner city noir that anyone familiar with the heart of urban Milwaukee will recognize. more
Oct 17, 2016 9:30 AM Blaine Schultz Books
Mike Fredrickson: After It’s Over
Once again working with producer John Sieger, Milwaukee guitarist Mike Fredrickson’s After It’s Over delivers 14 songs that thrust and parry across genres, held together by the fabric of Fredrickson’s songwriting and the musicianship of dru... more
Sep 1, 2015 5:56 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Marshall Allen presents Sun Ra and His Arkestra: In the Orbit of Ra (Strut Records)
When Sun Ra left this planet in 1993 the world lost a true original. As a bandleader, his Arkestra fearlessly dove into jazz, Disney tunes and intergalactic ballets with equal rigor. And to consider that he recorded, pressed and distributed... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:09 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Brian Wurch Band: Say Yes (Sybil Records)
Say Yes is a 16-song collection from Milwaukee’s Brian Wurch that draws from the timeless version of rock ’n’ roll that emerged from the doo-wop streets of Dion and the Belmonts and moved to the scrapple of the New York Dolls, ending up at ... more
Sep 24, 2014 1:31 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
The Gun Club: Fire of Love (Superior Viaduct)
Shaking the late Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s hand was like holding a cold fish, which was 180 degrees from the intensity of his music. Over a generous handful of albums, Pierce’s more
Aug 18, 2014 1:11 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Hank Williams: The Garden Spot Programs, 1950 (Omnivore Recordings)
Hank Williams was a country music star but he was also a comet, streaking across the horizon of American popular culture in the early 1950s. He recorded more
Jul 3, 2014 1:16 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Jews Who Rock
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more
May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Blaine Schultz Visual Arts
Our Man in Havana
By day Michael Martin is senior community planning and development representative with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but he moonlights as more
Apr 22, 2014 9:43 PM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff
Alex Chilton’s Long, Strange Career
The shorthand for Alex Chilton is that he experienced his career in reverse.In 1967, as the 16-year-old singer for The Box Tops, Chilton had a number-one hit with “The Letter.” He followed that group with the critically more
Apr 14, 2014 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books
3onfire
In hindsight the musical landscape of the late ’80s offered a landfill of new music. Radio, television, magazines and movies smelled money. But with some digging you can always find gems. Witness 3onfire, formed in 1987 by Clancy more
Mar 21, 2013 5:42 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Horace Andy Backed by Welders: Straight to Hell (Fe True Records)
You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more
May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
‘Brick Through the Window’ Chronicles Milwaukee Punk Rock
The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Blaine Schultz Books
Derek Pritzl and the Gamble’s Wednesday Night Tradition
Each week, songwriter Derek Pritzl anchors an open mic at District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:46 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
Fred “Sonic
Fred “Sonic” Smith made his mark as guitarist with the MC5. His next project was the Sonic Rendezvous Band. Sonic’s Rendezvous is a collection of tracks ranging from acoustic home demos to live recordings. It is all Sonic, all the time. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:37 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Allen Coté Reimagines The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’
With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
The Scientists: A Place Called Bad (Numero Group)
The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Appliances-SFB Them/Green Door
Sounding like a Midwest Gang of Four or a more muscular Pere Ubu, Madison’s Appliances-SFB seamlessly blended witty, informed lyrics with visceral, angular, driving music. Sadly, this reissue of,Album Reviews more
Jul 12, 2016 2:28 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Album Review: Ork Records: New York, New York (Numero Group)
Arguably, the godfather of punk was Terry Ork, a gay heroin-using, Jean Luc Godard-worshipping cinephile. Numero Group’s compilation Ork Records: New York, New York tells the story of ground zero for the Bowery scene in the cultural vacuum ... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:03 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
The Velvet Underground: Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition
Loaded: Re-Loaded 45th Anniversary Edition is the re-release of the fourth album and final chapter in the history of America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band, The Velvet Underground. Loaded was a horse of a different color and, taken on its ow... more
Nov 10, 2015 4:04 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Phil Lee: Some Gotta Lose (Palookaville)
Phil Lee’s fifth album, Some Gotta Lose, is an eclectic blend of roots rock, R&B, soul, pop and jazz. more
Jul 14, 2015 8:06 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Scott Finch and Blackwolf with Derrick “Greyhound
Kings Go Forth vocalist Blackwolf and veteran multi-instrumentalist Scott Finch join forces with drummer Derrick “Greyhound” McDowell. On I Hate Love the trio takes a left turn from the Kings’ Daptone retro sounds to a heavier sound of r... more
Apr 28, 2015 8:23 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Plasticland Prepare for WAMI Hall of Fame Induction
The WAMIs will honor Milwaukee’s innovative psychedelic-rock band Plasticland this month. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:03 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music 1 Comments
Scott Wooldridge Makes His Solo Debut
A native of both the Milwaukee and Minneapolis music scenes, Scott Wooldridge released his self-titled solo album this winter. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:05 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
The Bottle Rockets and Marshall Crenshaw @ Shank Hall
The Bottle Rockets did double duty Friday night, playing an opening set and also backing headliner Marshall Crenshaw. more
Jan 12, 2015 2:15 PM Blaine Schultz Concert Reviews
The Velvet Underground: The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (Polydor Universal)
The Velvet Underground 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition collects three different mixes of the album plus three additional discs of live material, outtakes. It is worth every penny. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:25 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
