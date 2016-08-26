Blatz
Pabst Mansion to Hold Retro Beer Night
The Pabst Mansion (2000 W Wisconsin Ave) is hosting a nightof beer tasting, history and polka for their annual Retro Beer Night on Friday,Oct. 7. Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz and Old Milwaukee will be available totaste, and classic beer memorab.. more
Aug 26, 2016 7:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery
Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more
May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Soul Low Present Four Versions of Themselves on Their "Kind Spirit" Video EP
Ifyou haven’t listened to Modest Mouse’s singles and rarities compilation BuildingNothing Out of Something in a while, it’s worth revisiting, if only to marvel at the way the band's early songs seemed to make up their ownrules as they went alon.. more
Jan 5, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Adam Brown Signs Up for Art, Commerce
Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more
Nov 6, 2012 1:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Fresh Food Manifesto
Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more
Mar 23, 2012 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Art vs. Craft
Showcasing primarily young designers, Art vs. Craft is an art fair rife with silk-screened posters, tiny jewelry, ornaments, stationery, one-of-a-kind toys and precious paintings of birds. Each of the 60-plus vendors, a mix of Milwaukee more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MPTV: Bringing Arts, Education to Milwaukee
Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
A Cut and a Shave at Your Father’s Mustache
I always considered the old-time barbershop the center of the universe. A haircut and straight razor shave came packaged with world news and commentary. Tales were embellished, jokes looped, advice ready. Pinaud’s Clubman and Lilac Vegetal ... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature
Born of Barley and Hops
Itgoes without saying that Milwaukee has had a long, personal, at timestumultuous, relat Breweries of Wisconsin ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE