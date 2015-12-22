Blind Boys Of Alabama
Sam Butler: Raise Your Hands! (Severn Records)
On Raise Your Hands! Sam Butler puts his own bluesy spin on spiritual-leaning songs by secular artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and U2. Butler and his three-piece band capture the spirit of the originals while creating something en... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:56 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Blind Boys of Alabama | I’ll Find a Way (Sony Masterworks)
For a golden age soul gospel vocal group whose career spans multiple generations, The Blind Boys of Alabama have benefited from some unusual benefactors over the past couple decades, including Peter Gabriel and his WOMAD organization and ne... more
Oct 9, 2013 5:26 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Growing Power Gets Oprah's Seal of Approval
America’s best businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, has recognized the genius of Will Allen’s Growing Power. The inventive, inspiring urban farmer is featured in this month’s O magazine (after being profiled in the New York Times magazine earlier this mo.. more
Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Legends of American Music
The blind were literally leading the blind as the singers took the stage in single file, hands on the shoulders before them. Resplendent in white suits, black shirts and shades, the Blind Boys of Alabama were greeted by a delirious crowd last yea.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Blind Boys of Alabama/Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Two of the most enduring musical institutions of the past century team up for a shared 8 p.m. bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater tonight: The Blind Boys of Alabama, an ensem,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alfred Hitchcock's "Rebecca"
Often the classic films the Charles Allis Art Museum screens are of the slightly obscure variety, but tonight’s selection is familiar to most film lovers: It’s Rebecca, the 1940 psychological thriller that won director Alfred Hitchcock his first—... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee