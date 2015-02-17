RSS
The Blind Shake
Swami John Reis and The Blind Shake Create Modern Surf
Backed by Minneapolis rockers The Blind Shake, Rocket From The Crypt’s John Reis updated classic surf rock on his new album. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:59 PM Joshua Miller Local Music 2 Comments
Drugs Dragons Deliver a ‘Disgusting Mess of Negativity and Debauchery’
II & I/II, the new record from Drugs Dragons, will probably not find its way onto anyone’s short list for “feel-good record of the year.” With song titles like “Sick Laugh,” “Rotting Face” and “Love, Love You With Knives” the Mi... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:17 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Milwaukee Psych Fest Returns for a Crowded Four-Day Weekend
Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
