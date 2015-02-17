RSS

The Blind Shake

Backed by Minneapolis rockers The Blind Shake, Rocket From The Crypt’s John Reis updated classic surf rock on his new album. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:59 PM Local Music 2 Comments

II & I/II, the new record from Drugs Dragons, will probably not find its way onto anyone’s short list for “feel-good record of the year.” With song titles like “Sick Laugh,” “Rotting Face” and “Love, Love You With Knives” the Mi... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:17 AM Local Music

Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Local Music

