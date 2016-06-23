RSS

Blink-182

This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's #1 cultural talk show, host Ryan Schleicher takes a week off while Matt Wild and I are joined by Milwaukee Record co-founder Tyler Maas for a discussion about this year's Summerfest lineup. The schedule is heavy.. more

Jun 23, 2016 11:57 AM On Music

An easily dismissed novelty pop-punk band or the closest thing your generation had to The Beatles, depending on your age and which circles you ran with in high school, Blink-182 will return to the Marcus Amphitheater as Summerfest's latest announc.. more

Apr 28, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

A pale countenance dotted with freckles, and long braids of red hair. (Or something like that.) Not everyone who has come to love the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic Anne of Green Gables will picture quite exactly the same face. But everyone famili.. more

Nov 4, 2011 4:44 PM Theater

It’s not the most orthodox solution, but time-strapped bands having difficulty keeping their practice sessions on track could consider adding a cello player. It’s certainly worked for I’m Not a Pilot, the Milwaukee pop-rock quartet that more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

The Hunchback of Notre-Dame was the title given to Victor Hugo’s landmark 1831 novel Notre-Dame de Paris for its London publication. Michael Pink used that title when he turned Hugo’s story into a ballet in 1997. The ballet has been danced ... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet By Evan Rytlewski Guitarist Tom DeLonge's relations wi Blink-182 headlines a concert at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Fall Out ,Music Feature more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Good news for those who missed Fall Out Boy at their sold-out show at the Rave this month, not to mention those who missed Blink-182 period during the pop-punk band's long hiatus: Blink-182's summer reunion tour will take the band through Milwauke.. more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

In between trying to contain the leak of their new album, Veckatimest, the indie-folk outfit Grizzly Bear has posted their summer tour plans on their Myspace page, and they include a June 8 stop at the Pabst Theater here in Milwaukee. The Pabst .. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Milwaukee’s DIY emo/punk record label Snapdragon Records struck gold when they signed rising stars A Farewell Rescue, a Pennsylvania band beginning to make a national name for themselves thanks to the,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Channeling Blink 182 and Sum 41, Good Charlotte rode their simple, bratty mall-punk to stardom in 2002 with their hit album The Young and the Hopeless. Subsequent albums have proved less successful, but the group still does well on the touring ci... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Brewers drinking game! The past few games have been on the upswing, but before that, we all needed the liquor to get through the games! This version is from the <a href="http://brewtownbeat.blogspot.com/2008/05/brewers-drinking-game.html">Brew.. more

May 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

On hiatus from Blink-182, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge immersed himself with work on An We Don’t Need To Whisper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

