This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Summerfest Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's #1 cultural talk show, host Ryan Schleicher takes a week off while Matt Wild and I are joined by Milwaukee Record co-founder Tyler Maas for a discussion about this year's Summerfest lineup. The schedule is heavy.. more
Jun 23, 2016 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Blink-182 Are Headlining Summerfest
An easily dismissed novelty pop-punk band or the closest thing your generation had to The Beatles, depending on your age and which circles you ran with in high school, Blink-182 will return to the Marcus Amphitheater as Summerfest's latest announc.. more
Apr 28, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Looking for Anne of Green Gables
A pale countenance dotted with freckles, and long braids of red hair. (Or something like that.) Not everyone who has come to love the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic Anne of Green Gables will picture quite exactly the same face. But everyone famili.. more
Nov 4, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I’m Not a Pilot: Guitar-Free and Efficient
It’s not the most orthodox solution, but time-strapped bands having difficulty keeping their practice sessions on track could consider adding a cello player. It’s certainly worked for I’m Not a Pilot, the Milwaukee pop-rock quartet that more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Esmeralda’ Revisits Notre-Dame
The Hunchback of Notre-Dame was the title given to Victor Hugo’s landmark 1831 novel Notre-Dame de Paris for its London publication. Michael Pink used that title when he turned Hugo’s story into a ballet in 1997. The ballet has been danced ... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet
Blink-182 Buries the Hatchet By Evan Rytlewski Guitarist Tom DeLonge's relations wi Blink-182 headlines a concert at the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Fall Out ,Music Feature more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Blink-182 w/ Fall Out Boy @ The Marcus Amphitheater, August 4
Good news for those who missed Fall Out Boy at their sold-out show at the Rave this month, not to mention those who missed Blink-182 period during the pop-punk band's long hiatus: Blink-182's summer reunion tour will take the band through Milwauke.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grizzly Bear @ The Pabst Theater, June 8
In between trying to contain the leak of their new album, Veckatimest, the indie-folk outfit Grizzly Bear has posted their summer tour plans on their Myspace page, and they include a June 8 stop at the Pabst Theater here in Milwaukee. The Pabst .. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Snapdragon Fest
Milwaukee’s DIY emo/punk record label Snapdragon Records struck gold when they signed rising stars A Farewell Rescue, a Pennsylvania band beginning to make a national name for themselves thanks to the,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Good Charlotte and Boys Like Girls
Channeling Blink 182 and Sum 41, Good Charlotte rode their simple, bratty mall-punk to stardom in 2002 with their hit album The Young and the Hopeless. Subsequent albums have proved less successful, but the group still does well on the touring ci... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It had to happen!
The Brewers drinking game! The past few games have been on the upswing, but before that, we all needed the liquor to get through the games! This version is from the <a href="http://brewtownbeat.blogspot.com/2008/05/brewers-drinking-game.html">Brew.. more
May 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Angels and Airwaves
On hiatus from Blink-182, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge immersed himself with work on An We Don’t Need To Whisper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee