Bliss & Alice
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Bliss & Alice, Renz Young, Zed Kenzo, Emaad
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Jan 3, 2017 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX and Bliss & Alice Bring Reckoning in Kiings' "1984" Video
With his music videos for WebsterX, Damien Klaven demonstrated his gift for world building, making footage filmed in or around Milwaukee look like it was somehow imported from an exotic foreign film. He brings that same skill to the latest music v.. more
Sep 18, 2015 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Video Villains Celebrate Three Years of Visual Accompaniments
Video Villains VJs Adam Kuhnen and Michael Britton have brought an eye-popping aesthetic to Milwaukee’s music scene. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:12 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Wave Chapelle and the Benefits of a Strong Co-Sign
There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more
Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Rapper E.L Offers an Immersive Vision on his 'Retrospective 2' Mixtape
Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more
May 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
CoPA’s Photography Exhibit Captures the Imagination
“For the curious, life is one continuous effort after meeting,” writes Hillary Quella in her artist’s statement for The Moon Is Always the Moon. The Moon print took second place at the “Fourth Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Alice Cooper @ The Riverside Theater
When it comes to making a shocking impression, Alice Cooper has the perfect formula.For nearly five decades Cooper has been pioneering an off-shoot of hard-rock frequently called shock rock, and has lately taken on a particular fascination ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Maxwell w/ Jill Scott
With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Girl by the Lake
It’s not just the body of a teenage girl found near the water that will remind some of us of “Twin Peaks.” The Italian film The Girl by the Lake (La Ragazza del Lago) unfolds in a small town nestled amid mountains and woods, an idyllic s more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
OYE! and Klassik
Milwaukee’s Karl Iglesias has been rapping under the name OYE! for less than two years, but he’s already played support for some big shows with Wale, Ludacris, Colin Munroe and Young Chris. Tonight at MOCT, the young Puerto Rican emcee more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
When Is the Right Time?
When I was leading a workshop at a conference recently, I received the following question from a participant. “I have been with my boyfriend for one year. We are both virgins. We’re talking about having sex, but I’m not sure. How do more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress