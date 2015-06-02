RSS

Block Party

bucks.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting a block party (not this kind) this Saturday, June 6 at the Stock-House Grounds of Schlitz Park.The party will run noon to 5 p.m. and feature the unveiling of the new Bucks home and away uniforms at 2 p.m.This.. more

Jun 2, 2015 3:30 PM Around MKE

heal the hood.jpg.jpe

This spring Milwaukee poet Ajamou Butler organized the third annual Heal the Hood Block Party on Milwaukee's North Side. The event was a hit, so he figured, hey, why not squeeze in another before schools reopen for the fall? He's a bonus Heal the .. more

Aug 5, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

summerfest.jpg.jpe

Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

braid.jpg.jpe

The last time the city partied outside of Burnhearts it was damn cold outside, but just because the Bay View tavern has tossed its hat into the winter street party game doesn't mean it's giving up on its popular annual summer one. The bar will hos.. more

Jun 11, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

miller time.jpg.jpe

Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more

May 14, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage11681.jpe

In 1095 Pope Urban II launched the first of several crusades to seize the Christian holy places of Palestine; the Muslim world responded with a jihad against the invaders, pitting holy war against holy war. But as University of London histo... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10230.jpe

Shocking pink, Schiaparelli pink, Kate Brandt pink: All colors, even all shades of colors, carry psychological impact. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery exhibition “Kate Brandt Pink” explores this theme through startling artwork that respo... more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9333.jpe

With just about everything in the city closed saved for some excellent Chinese restaurants, the Milwaukee County Zoo rises to the challenge of giving families something to do today aside from opening presents. Tucker out the kids by taking ... more

Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partne WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES