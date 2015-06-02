Block Party
Bucks to Host Block Party Saturday
The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting a block party (not this kind) this Saturday, June 6 at the Stock-House Grounds of Schlitz Park.The party will run noon to 5 p.m. and feature the unveiling of the new Bucks home and away uniforms at 2 p.m.This.. more
Jun 2, 2015 3:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Heal the Hood Marks the End of Summer with an Aug. 24 Block Party
This spring Milwaukee poet Ajamou Butler organized the third annual Heal the Hood Block Party on Milwaukee's North Side. The event was a hit, so he figured, hey, why not squeeze in another before schools reopen for the fall? He's a bonus Heal the .. more
Aug 5, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee's 2014 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Braid to Headline Burnhearts' 6th Annual PBR Street Party
The last time the city partied outside of Burnhearts it was damn cold outside, but just because the Bay View tavern has tossed its hat into the winter street party game doesn't mean it's giving up on its popular annual summer one. The bar will hos.. more
Jun 11, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Miller Time Pub and Grill Overhauls Its Menu, Throws a Burger-Themed Block Party Thursday
Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more
May 14, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Holy Warriors: A Modern History of the Crusades (Random House), by Jonathan Phillips
In 1095 Pope Urban II launched the first of several crusades to seize the Christian holy places of Palestine; the Muslim world responded with a jihad against the invaders, pitting holy war against holy war. But as University of London histo... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
UWM Union Art Gallery Turns ‘Kate Brandt Pink’
Shocking pink, Schiaparelli pink, Kate Brandt pink: All colors, even all shades of colors, carry psychological impact. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery exhibition “Kate Brandt Pink” explores this theme through startling artwork that respo... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Visit the Zoo
With just about everything in the city closed saved for some excellent Chinese restaurants, the Milwaukee County Zoo rises to the challenge of giving families something to do today aside from opening presents. Tucker out the kids by taking ... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buying a Sexy Gift for Someone? Proceed with Caution
If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partne WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress