Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Video Games are Dumb

hwharrys.jpg.jpe

Hi–WayHarry's Steakhouse is the bomb, man. It's the kind of joint David Lynch wouldmost likely dine at. Or at least have his characters hang out in in the newestinstallment of "Twin Peaks." I was first introduced to this"unique dining experien.. more

Jan 7, 2016 9:48 PM Off the Beaten Path

Image via YoutubeMilwaukeePublic Television’s most popular local show Around the Corner with JohnMcGivern premieres its 5th season on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. Forfive seasons, Around the Corner with John McGivern has explored 65 to.. more

Jan 5, 2016 7:40 PM Around MKE

shakeweight2.jpg.jpe

As you might know, Milwaukee was once slandered by Homer Simpsonin an episode about America’s most overweight city. If it’s any consolation,Homer is not always an accurate source of facts, and as for me, my intent isnot to taunt; I’m here to.. more

Jan 4, 2016 9:44 PM Comedy

vgad_saintsinnerpope.jpg.jpe

On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

beer+on+patio.jpg.jpe

Few things are as satisfying as those first beers outside somewhere.  Especially  after The Winter That Was. So with something this meaningful it’s important not to screw it up. Here are some of the first beers you need to enjoy outside this year... more

Apr 8, 2014 10:17 PM Eat/Drink

I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more

Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM Around MKE

My ex used to pressure me to find a guy for us to have a threesome with – after we broke up I told her the only guy I would have considered was my fathe,Confessions more

Mar 10, 2014 6:17 PM Around MKE

I am proud of myself for making it through 2013 without having a complete emotional breakdown…hopefully I will be able to say the same about 2014. more

Dec 26, 2013 10:20 PM Around MKE

I'm considering committing a crime so I can go to jail and escape my problems. I've prosecuted crime for over a decade… more

Dec 11, 2013 5:57 PM Around MKE

I lied to everyone about my Thanksgiving plans. I said I was going out of town to be with my family but the truth is, I sat home alone with a frozen pizza. more

Dec 2, 2013 3:38 PM Around MKE

Service is so poor these days. Today I was in the men’s room at a restaurant that has one of those oh, so authoritarian signs on the door instructing, "Employees must wash hands after using the restroom." Well, I waited for over 15 minute... more

Oct 28, 2013 3:19 AM Around MKE

I'd rather be a "complete f**kin idiot", than a liberal, I win...p.s. watch your meter!!! more

Oct 21, 2013 1:51 PM Around MKE

To the parking checker who hates liberals: You're a complete f**king idiot. No wonder the U.S.'s attitude is liberals vs. conservatives----people like you can't coexist, so you attack, like a bully. more

Oct 14, 2013 4:38 PM Around MKE

I'm a parking checker downtown & I go out of my way to ticket lefty cars, because I refuse to "coexist"! more

Oct 11, 2013 3:44 PM Around MKE

I want to be with a woman so badly that I think about it constantly. The problem is that I'm a "straight" woman who's afraid to cross over. I'm soooo longing more

Oct 4, 2013 12:36 PM Around MKE

blogimage19476.jpe

Ah, memories. I bought the first Tony Hawk game solely based on the reviews, and I bought the second game solely because it became the go-to video game in the dorms during college. Everyone was playing it. Everyone was losing sleep over it.... more

Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage19066.jpe

In anticipation of the release of Penny Arcade's third game coming out next week, I made a point of downloading the first two “episodes” to give them a whirl. I had relatively few expectations... more

Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

When you play the videogame of thrones, you give up … or you die. That about sums up this game, unfortunately. Created with the help of George R.R. Martin... more

Jun 16, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage18581.jpe

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I seriously worry that “Americanizing” this series has hurt it. I know, I know … I usually hate Japanese storytelling. But when it came to the Ninja Gaiden series, the storytelling was for more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

