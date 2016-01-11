Blogs
Assassin’s Creed Skips a Year (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twelve)
Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Hi-Way Harry's in Johnson Creek Delivers Every Time
Hi–WayHarry's Steakhouse is the bomb, man. It's the kind of joint David Lynch wouldmost likely dine at. Or at least have his characters hang out in in the newestinstallment of "Twin Peaks." I was first introduced to this"unique dining experien.. more
Jan 7, 2016 9:48 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Around The Corner With John McGivern To Premiere 5th Season This Week
Image via YoutubeMilwaukeePublic Television’s most popular local show Around the Corner with JohnMcGivern premieres its 5th season on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. Forfive seasons, Around the Corner with John McGivern has explored 65 to.. more
Jan 5, 2016 7:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Ten Replies to My City Being Called Lazy
As you might know, Milwaukee was once slandered by Homer Simpsonin an episode about America’s most overweight city. If it’s any consolation,Homer is not always an accurate source of facts, and as for me, my intent isnot to taunt; I’m here to.. more
Saint, Sinner, Pope: The Inconsistent Narrative of Video Game Outrage
On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more
Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The First 5 Beers You Should Drink Outside This Year
Few things are as satisfying as those first beers outside somewhere. Especially after The Winter That Was. So with something this meaningful it’s important not to screw it up. Here are some of the first beers you need to enjoy outside this year... more
Apr 8, 2014 10:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: March 10
My ex used to pressure me to find a guy for us to have a threesome with – after we broke up I told her the only guy I would have considered was my fathe,Confessions more
Mar 10, 2014 6:17 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Dec. 26
I am proud of myself for making it through 2013 without having a complete emotional breakdown…hopefully I will be able to say the same about 2014. more
Dec 26, 2013 10:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Dec. 11
I'm considering committing a crime so I can go to jail and escape my problems. I've prosecuted crime for over a decade… more
Dec 11, 2013 5:57 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Dec. 5
I lied to everyone about my Thanksgiving plans. I said I was going out of town to be with my family but the truth is, I sat home alone with a frozen pizza. more
Dec 2, 2013 3:38 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 28
Service is so poor these days. Today I was in the men’s room at a restaurant that has one of those oh, so authoritarian signs on the door instructing, "Employees must wash hands after using the restroom." Well, I waited for over 15 minute... more
Oct 28, 2013 3:19 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 21
I'd rather be a "complete f**kin idiot", than a liberal, I win...p.s. watch your meter!!! more
Oct 21, 2013 1:51 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 14
To the parking checker who hates liberals: You're a complete f**king idiot. No wonder the U.S.'s attitude is liberals vs. conservatives----people like you can't coexist, so you attack, like a bully. more
Oct 14, 2013 4:38 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 11
I'm a parking checker downtown & I go out of my way to ticket lefty cars, because I refuse to "coexist"! more
Oct 11, 2013 3:44 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Confessions: Oct. 4
I want to be with a woman so badly that I think about it constantly. The problem is that I'm a "straight" woman who's afraid to cross over. I'm soooo longing more
Oct 4, 2013 12:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD
Ah, memories. I bought the first Tony Hawk game solely based on the reviews, and I bought the second game solely because it became the go-to video game in the dorms during college. Everyone was playing it. Everyone was losing sleep over it.... more
Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video game review: Penny Arcade
In anticipation of the release of Penny Arcade's third game coming out next week, I made a point of downloading the first two “episodes” to give them a whirl. I had relatively few expectations... more
Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video Game Review: Game of Thrones
When you play the videogame of thrones, you give up … or you die. That about sums up this game, unfortunately. Created with the help of George R.R. Martin... more
Jun 16, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Ninja Gaiden 3
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I seriously worry that “Americanizing” this series has hurt it. I know, I know … I usually hate Japanese storytelling. But when it came to the Ninja Gaiden series, the storytelling was for more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb