RSS

Blood Brothers

blogimage4987.jpe

Mar 3, 2010 8:49 PM On Music

blogimage4987.jpe

Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4668.jpe

Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate not only the sound but the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, s,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1451.jpe

More than most, I understand that vocals are a matter of taste. I can barely listen to great albums by great bands like The Decemberists, The Hold Steady and Twilight Sad simply because those bands' respective singers make me cringe. So those who.. more

Aug 26, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4668.jpe

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES