Blood Brothers
Jaguar Love Kick Out the Jams, Loudly
Mar 3, 2010 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Nutcracker
Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Think Floyd
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate not only the sound but the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, s,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Love for Jaguar Love
More than most, I understand that vocals are a matter of taste. I can barely listen to great albums by great bands like The Decemberists, The Hold Steady and Twilight Sad simply because those bands' respective singers make me cringe. So those who.. more
Aug 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
2k Treasures: The Blood Brothers - "Young Machetes"
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music