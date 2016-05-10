RSS

Blood Center Of Wisconsin

juniorleagueofmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM; 1060 E. Juneau Ave.) is one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, JLM is inviting local organizations to apply to become th... more

May 10, 2016 3:27 PM Expresso

bloodcenterwi.jpg.jpe

BloodCenter of Wisconsin will hold their 16thAnnual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive Monday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. atthe BMO Harris Bradley Center.All attempting donors will receive two free Milwaukee Bucksticket vouchers that can .. more

Mar 23, 2016 4:25 PM Around MKE

EleMents of Fear is running its 7th Annual Haunted House (2733 W. Euclid Ave., Milwaukee), they have grown from a three-room haunt that brought in roughly 200 people to a house with 15 rooms and more then 2,000 screaming fans. All Charac... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES