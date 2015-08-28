Bloody Marys
Bar Spotlight: O'Lydia's
There's a ton to love about O'Lydia'son 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of foodand drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have somedelicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:22 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
TheCedarburg Cultural Center will be showing the Packers game on Sept. 21 duringtheir annual Wine and Harvest Festival. A full bar with bloody mary and mimosaspecials will be available, as well as complimentary Jell-o shots for Packerstouchdow.. more
Sep 15, 2014 2:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Generation: EVEL; The Next Generation of American Stuntmen
Modern-day daredevils pay homage to one of their forerunners, Evel Knievel, this weekend at the Harley Davidson museum's “Generation: Evel, the Next Generation of American Stuntmen,” which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols A&E Feature
It’s Your Mother
Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters more
Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee