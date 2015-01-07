Bloom Gallery And Creative Groun
Beautify 2015 with Art Classes at Bloom Gallery and Creative Ground
Have youresolved to be more creative in 2015?The BloomGallery and Creative Ground has a numberof noteworthy offerings to help develop new skills for the new year.Each week bringsa handful of art classes – one for adults, one for families a.. more
Jan 7, 2015 12:20 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
On a Blossoming Arts Community: Washington Heights and the Bloom Gallery and Creative Ground
It is triviallytrue that a painter is a painter by virtue of painting paintings. The sameholds for a craftsperson in any domain. Perhaps Aristotle was the first tonotice this: “we become builders, for instance, by building, and we becomeharpis.. more
Nov 22, 2013 8:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Charlie Mars w/ Tom Vollman
As an ambitious kid from Mississippi, Charlie Mars enjoyed anonymity until college, practicing music that would lay the groundwork for three stirring albums, Broken Arrow (’96), Born and Razed i> more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ezekiel Gillespie: Milwaukee’s Champion of African-American Voting Rights
Just afterthe Civil War, Ezekiel Gillespie, born into slavery in the South in 1818 as theson of a slave owner, successfully sued the state to affirm the right ofWisconsin’s black citizens to vote. Gillespie had been turned away from thepoll... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments