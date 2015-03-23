RSS
The Sculpture that Vanished from Downtown Milwaukee
Sometime in the first 10 days of February, contractors working for Phoenix Development Partners disassembled the sculpture Peter John from its home outside Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s offices and had its materials recycled. more
Mar 23, 2015 9:30 AM Sebastian Bitticks A&E Feature
Some Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin Policies Will Spike 17%
Feb 24, 2010 7:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Intellectual Discourse
Perhaps the most fundamental task for any stage actor is drawing an audience into a story Roses In December ,Theater more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
