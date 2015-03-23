RSS

Blue Cross Blue Shield

ae_peterjohnsculpture.jpg.jpe

Sometime in the first 10 days of February, contractors working for Phoenix Development Partners disassembled the sculpture Peter John from its home outside Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s offices and had its materials recycled. more

Mar 23, 2015 9:30 AM A&E Feature

blogimage4954.jpe

Feb 24, 2010 7:21 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4954.jpe

Perhaps the most fundamental task for any stage actor is drawing an audience into a story Roses In December ,Theater more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES