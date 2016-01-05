Blue Jacket
Drink Wisconsinbly to Take Over Former Blue Jacket Space
Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more
Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Modern American Cuisine at Meraki
Former Blue Jacket chef Chad Meier is opening Meraki in December. Thecasual fine dining restaurant and bar at 939 S. 2nd St. will featurea small menu of modern American cuisine with global influences. Plates will belisted in order of size, not .. more
Dec 2, 2014 3:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Serve Taste Give
Afundraiser to raise awareness for hunger relief will take place Nov. 2 at RailHall in Walker's Point. The event, called Serve Taste Give, is being organizedby Serve 60, a nation non-profit aiming to increase community service andvolunteerism,.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Milwaukee Bars Recognized in National Poll
Three Milwaukee bars have been nominated for Food and Wine magazine's The People's Best New Bars poll: Blue Jacket, Goodkind and Lucky Joe's Tiki Room. The poll seeks to rank the most innov,Eat & Drink more
Sep 17, 2014 2:15 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Blue Jacket Will Host its Taste of the Third Coast Fundraiser in June
Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from.. more
May 19, 2014 6:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Blue Jacket's Ever-Changing Menu
Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more
Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Serve. Taste. Give.
SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more
Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
This Week in Milwaukee
Drugs Dragons, Broken Social Scene and Muse more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wine School! (Lesson #7 – Syrah/Shiraz)
Syrah—the juicy grape. Our final red class focuses on Syrah. (Or Shiraz, if you prefer—same grape.) Of the three reds, syrahs are biggest and fruitiest. Now, I use "biggest" to mean the fullest body—not necessarily the stro more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink