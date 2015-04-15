RSS

Blue Man Group

twim_iamsu.jpg.jpe

This week David Simon of “The Wire” speaks out, the WAMIs celebrate Wisconsin music and the Blue Man Group does its thing. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:27 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage17295.jpe

Is the Blue Man Group—a performance art troupe that Homer Simpson once described, not quite accurately, as “a total rip-off of The Smurfs”—meant to be taken as existential commentary on man's meaningless existence in a world i more

Jan 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17293.jpe

Is the Blue Man Group—a performance art troupe that Homer Simpson once described, not quite accurately, as “a total rip-off of The Smurfs”—meant to be taken as existential commentary on man's meaningless existence in a world i more

Jan 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17290.jpe

Is the Blue Man Group—a performance art troupe that Homer Simpson once described, not quite accurately, as “a total rip-off of The Smurfs”—meant to be taken as existential commentary on man's meaningless existence in a world i more

Jan 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17280.jpe

Is the Blue Man Group—a performance art troupe that Homer Simpson once described, not quite accurately, as “a total rip-off of The Smurfs”—meant to be taken as existential commentary on man's meaningless existence in a world i more

Jan 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17267.jpe

Is the Blue Man Group—a performance art troupe that Homer Simpson once described, not quite accurately, as “a total rip-off of The Smurfs”—meant to be taken as existential commentary on man's meaningless existence in a world i more

Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17250.jpe

Is the Blue Man Group—a performance art troupe that Homer Simpson once described, not quite accurately, as “a total rip-off of The Smurfs”—meant to be taken as existential commentary on man's meaningless existence in a world i more

Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES