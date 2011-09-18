Blue Springs
Costumes Welcome: Gorgons Pub Crawl
Dress like Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Bridgitte Helm and go crawling for Renaissance Theaterworks.On Saturday, October 1st, the theatre company will be promoting its new comedy Gorgons--a show about two Hollywood screen actresses from the gol.. more
Sep 18, 2011 9:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rock The Green: Milwaukee's First Near-Zero Waste Music Festival
Rock the Green is “the convergence of live music, sustainability and giving back to local communities”—three components you don't find very often at music festivals.Lindsay Stevens Gardner has been working for years to make her vision come true.. more
Sep 9, 2011 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
German Innovation
In June, two formerly well-off retired couples in Speyer, Germany, whose nest eggs were largely wiped out by investments in sub-prime mortgages in Florida, vented their anger by kidnapping their investme,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE