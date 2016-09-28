Blue Velvet
Dispatch from the Milwaukee Film Festival: Recommendations Familiar and Unfamiliar
In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more
Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Twin Peaks: The Original Series
Theyfound the homecoming queen on the beach, her body wrapped in plastic, her lipsturned purple and her hair spilling out like seaweed. The death of Laura Palmerwas the MacGuffin for “Twin Peaks,” a lonely outlier in the .. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:12 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
What’s New at Milwaukee Film Festival?
Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Five Cult Favorites from the ’80s
Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more
Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
GIRL TALK
This New Year's Eve, The Rave is bringing back GIRL TALK, the show starts at 8pm. The show will also feature Green Velvet, DJ Funk, DJ Rozz, DJ JSlay, DJ Casey Lee, David Boggio, DJ SMALL champion, DJ Skawttie, Mr. Deed,New Year's Eve Guide... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mary Ann Miller
It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Usher @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews