Blue Velvet

In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more

Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Around MKE

Theyfound the homecoming queen on the beach, her body wrapped in plastic, her lipsturned purple and her hair spilling out like seaweed. The death of Laura Palmerwas the MacGuffin for “Twin Peaks,” a lonely outlier in the .. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more

Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM Film

The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more

Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Around MKE

Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more

Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

This New Year's Eve, The Rave is bringing back GIRL TALK, the show starts at 8pm. The show will also feature Green Velvet, DJ Funk, DJ Rozz, DJ JSlay, DJ Casey Lee, David Boggio, DJ SMALL champion, DJ Skawttie, Mr. Deed,New Year's Eve Guide... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

