Blue Wave Certification
Kickin' It Around Milwaukee
Unless it’s tosend a pigskin between the triumphant arms of a goal post, Americans prefer touse their hands when playing ball-based sports. Nevertheless, soccer – or‘football’ as it is known just about everywhere else – remains the world.. more
Jun 4, 2015 8:25 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Voting Against America
On paper, it should not be a successful election strategy for a political party to intentionally create more misery for Americans during one of the worst economic periods in our history.Yet, if media analysts are to be believed—always a dub... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
A Conversation with Jonathan Kozol, Continued
More from my discussion with educator and activist Jonathan Kozol, wholl be speaking on Monday, March 9, at the UW-Milwaukee Union. (For more information, go to www.unionprogramming.uwm.edu or call 229-4201.) Kozol is dismayed by the lack of.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Bradford Beach Makes a Comeback
In 2004, Bradford Beach was widely considered the dirtiest beach in Milwaukee. Its E. coli bacteria count reached unsafe levels for 61% of that year’s swimmingseason, and while there were some encouraging signs, the overalloutlook was not good.... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Bret Ratner News Features