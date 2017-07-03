Blueprint
Aesop Rock Confronts Life after 40
Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Brother Ali @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more
Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Musicians From Milwaukee and Beyond Consider America’s First Great Songwriter for ‘The Foster Project’
Stephen Foster penned some of the best-known songs of all time, including standards like “Oh! Susanna,” “Camptown Races” and “Beautiful Dreamer,” but that success didn’t translate to particular fortune. Foster died alone in 1864 in near p.. more
Jan 29, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Family Free Day
While the most of Milwaukee’s public institutions shut down for the holiday in anticipation of turkey, the Milwaukee County Zoo leaves its doors open and even waives admission for Milwaukee County residents. Tucker out the kids before tonig... more
Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee