The Blues Brothers
Sightseeing 'On Location' Where Movies are Made
Judging by the slim Wisconsin chapter in Vacation on Location in the Midwest: Explore the Sites Where Your Favorite Movies Were Filmed, Hollywood gives the Badger State no respect. The book’s author, travel writer Joey Green will, however, ... more
May 2, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Bay Players Present Christopher Durang One-Acts
The name of playwright Christopher Durang stands out in my mind as one of the more interesting contemporary stage authors. This is kind of odd, as I can only recall actually seeing a few of his plays. And while I dont have terribly strong feeli.. more
Apr 6, 2011 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brocach continues its weekly movie series on its patio tonight with a comedy classic that has special significance to Milwaukee, The Blues Brothers, the 1980 musical comedy in which the outlaw blues duo of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd attem... more
May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee