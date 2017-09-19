Blues
Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)
While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2017
Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Altered Five Blues Band: Charmed & Dangerous (Blind Pig)
Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 3, 2017
Several documentaries have just been released on DVD or Blu-ray, including Kansas vs. Darwin, Dying to Know: Ram Dass & Timothy Leary, I Am the Blues and Alive and Kicking. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Thelonious Monk: Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960 (Sam Records/Saga)
Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Samantha Fish Looks to the Past on Her Unorthodox Covers Album
“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more
May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Jon Gilbertson Music Feature
Paul Kaye and The Blues Cartel: Playin’ It Cool
Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Dillard Organ Trio @ Gibraltar
Justin Dillard and his trio schooled the Walker’s Point crowd in just how much stylistic range the organ is capable of. more
Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Gibraltar Gives Jazz Fans Another Destination in Walker’s Point
Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 1-7
Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Peter Wolf @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The former J. Geils Band singer’s new songs may be sad, but he was in good humor Saturday night at the Northern Lights Theatre. more
Nov 21, 2016 10:58 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Otis Redding: Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul (Rhino)
Fifty years ago Otis Redding released what some have ranked as the greatest soul album. Although it falls short of such high praise, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul is solid work from one of the genre’s masters. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stereo Frontier Fine Tune Their Jams on ‘From Here On Out’
The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Waukesha BluesFest Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubbyand Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below: Friday, August 12Popa ChubbyCedric Burnsid.. more
Aug 9, 2016 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Return of Tommy Blood
Milwaukee’s Tommy Blood Band puts a different spin on the blues. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
Tweed Funk: Come Together
Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Mr. J’s Lounge Celebrates 40 Years
Milwaukee’s Mr. J’s Lounge will commemorate 40 years of jazzand blues with a weekend-long celebration beginning Friday, July 15. The festivities begin with a performance by Walter Beasleyon Friday, and conclude Sunday night with a perfo.. more
Jul 12, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Alabama Shakes Take the Blues into the Future on ‘Sound & Color’
For as inventive and daring as the new Alabama Shakes album sounds, the band says there was little planned or calculated about the way the music developed. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:21 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature