Blues

jonnylang.jpg.jpe

While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Album Reviews

jaysombyebruyildiz.jpg.jpe

Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM This Week in Milwaukee

alteredfivebluesband.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Altered Five Blues Band releases its fourth album, Charmed & Dangerous on the national label Blind Pig with notable producer Tom Hambridge. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:21 PM Album Reviews

homemovies.jpg.jpe

Several documentaries have just been released on DVD or Blu-ray, including Kansas vs. Darwin, Dying to Know: Ram Dass & Timothy Leary, I Am the Blues and Alive and Kicking. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:15 PM Home Movies

theloniousmonk.jpg.jpe

Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:44 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_samanthafish.jpg.jpe

“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more

May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Music Feature

playinitcool.jpg.jpe

Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

justin dillard.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alfonzo Jones

Justin Dillard and his trio schooled the Walker’s Point crowd in just how much stylistic range the organ is capable of. more

Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_gibralter_d.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Music Feature

twim_theheadandtheheart.jpg.jpe

Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_jimjames.jpg.jpe

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

peter wolf paint.jpg.jpe

The former J. Geils Band singer’s new songs may be sad, but he was in good humor Saturday night at the Northern Lights Theatre. more

Nov 21, 2016 10:58 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

otisreddingcompleteunbelievable.jpg.jpe

Fifty years ago Otis Redding released what some have ranked as the greatest soul album. Although it falls short of such high praise, Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul is solid work from one of the genre’s masters. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:54 PM Album Reviews

localmusic_stereofrontier.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Local Music

twim_skylargrey.jpg.jpe

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

waukeshabluesfest.jpg.jpe

The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubbyand Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below: Friday, August 12Popa ChubbyCedric Burnsid.. more

Aug 9, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

tommyblood.jpg.jpe

Tommy Blood and the Blueshounds, FB

Milwaukee’s Tommy Blood Band puts a different spin on the blues. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM Local Music 2 Comments

tweedfunk.jpg.jpe

Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Album Reviews

arlisjones.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Mr. J’s Lounge will commemorate 40 years of jazzand blues with a weekend-long celebration beginning Friday, July 15. The festivities begin with a performance by Walter Beasleyon Friday, and conclude Sunday night with a perfo.. more

Jul 12, 2016 4:04 PM Around MKE

alabamashakesbrantleygutierrez.jpg.jpe

For as inventive and daring as the new Alabama Shakes album sounds, the band says there was little planned or calculated about the way the music developed. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:21 PM Music Feature

