Bmo Harris Bradley Center

katy perry.jpg.jpe

Katy Perry

One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go o.. more

May 15, 2017 1:56 PM On Music

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Dear Ruthie

elsadisneyonice.jpg.jpe

In 1981, The Walt Disney Company introduced their first liveice show Walt Disney’s World on Ice .After a few iterations it became what we know today as the Disney on Ice series and has grown into an international phenomenon withnew shows int.. more

Jan 27, 2017 8:16 PM Around MKE

jimgaffigan.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more

Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM On Music

dougjohnson.jpg.jpe

The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more

Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

louisck.jpg.jpe

Emmy award winning comedian and “Horace and Pete” star LouisC.K. will be making a return to Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 1, performing at theBMO Harris Bradley Center.C.K. is no stranger to Milwaukee, having filmed his Grammyaward-winning 201.. more

May 16, 2016 5:17 PM Around MKE

thewho.jpg.jpe

Though diminished by age, The Who didn’t embarrass themselves Monday night—that is if you discount Pete Townshend’s stage banter. more

Mar 22, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

springsteen1.jpg.jpe

Photos: Maggie Vaughn

Bruce Springsteen and his band brought songs of joy and pain—hours and hours worth of them—to the Bradley Center. more

Mar 4, 2016 9:01 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

bruce.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/brucespringsteen

Bruce Springsteen is coming back the Milwaukee. The Boss and his E-Street Band will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 3, 2016. It'll be his first time playing Milwaukee since 2009 and his eighth time headlining the Bradley Center, "t.. more

Dec 4, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Hear Me Out

sobelmans.jpg.jpe

Photo by Tim Cigelski, Flickr CCThe Bucks have started their season, and are finally up tofull strength now that Jabari Parker is playing again. The Bucks know the BMO Harris Bradley Center isless than loved by fans—I mean, the team pretty much .. more

Nov 6, 2015 3:31 PM Brew City Booze

amyschumernewyork.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Live Nation

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more

Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Around MKE

the who.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/thewho

The Who disappointed this fall when they announced that they'd postponed all remaining dates on their "The Who Hits 50!" anniversary tour, including an Oct. 13 at Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center, because singer Roger Daltrey had contracted v.. more

Sep 30, 2015 2:45 PM On Music

garth brooks.jpg.jpe

www.facebook.com/garthbrooks

The man once accused of watering down country music carried himself like the genre’s standard bearer Friday night. more

Sep 28, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

the who.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/thewho

One of the most anticipated Milwaukee shows of the fall was one of the BMO Harris Bradley Center's prize bookings: The Who's "The Who Hits 50!" tour, which had been scheduled for Oct. 13. Now it looks like Who fans will have to wait a little longe.. more

Sep 18, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

janet jackson.jpg.jpe

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson has been overdue for a comeback for a while now, and it looks like it's just around the corner. Next month, the singer will release her 11th album, Unbreakable , her first since the death of her brother Michael. It's already attracti.. more

Sep 10, 2015 3:12 PM On Music

Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more

Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Around MKE

shortorder_turnerhall.jpg.jpe

Photo by Danielle Dahl

With its new ties to Major Goolsby’s, the latest incarnation of the Turner Hall Restaurant focuses on pub staples. more

Feb 24, 2015 9:53 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

