Bmo Harris Bradley Center
Katy Perry Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 4
One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go o.. more
May 15, 2017 1:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mad as Hell
Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Disney on Ice Brings ‘Passport to Adventure’ to BMO Harris Bradley Center
In 1981, The Walt Disney Company introduced their first liveice show Walt Disney’s World on Ice .After a few iterations it became what we know today as the Disney on Ice series and has grown into an international phenomenon withnew shows int.. more
Jan 27, 2017 8:16 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: No, The New Arena Won't Guarantee Bigger Headliners Come to Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more
Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Louis C.K. Announces Return to Milwaukee
Emmy award winning comedian and “Horace and Pete” star LouisC.K. will be making a return to Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 1, performing at theBMO Harris Bradley Center.C.K. is no stranger to Milwaukee, having filmed his Grammyaward-winning 201.. more
May 16, 2016 5:17 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Who @ The BMO Harris Bradley Center
Though diminished by age, The Who didn’t embarrass themselves Monday night—that is if you discount Pete Townshend’s stage banter. more
Mar 22, 2016 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Bruce Springsteen and his band brought songs of joy and pain—hours and hours worth of them—to the Bradley Center. more
Mar 4, 2016 9:01 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band Will Bring Their "River Tour" To Milwaukee
Bruce Springsteen is coming back the Milwaukee. The Boss and his E-Street Band will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 3, 2016. It'll be his first time playing Milwaukee since 2009 and his eighth time headlining the Bradley Center, "t.. more
Dec 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Home for the Holidays
Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Bucks Unveil New Food Options
Photo by Tim Cigelski, Flickr CCThe Bucks have started their season, and are finally up tofull strength now that Jabari Parker is playing again. The Bucks know the BMO Harris Bradley Center isless than loved by fans—I mean, the team pretty much .. more
Nov 6, 2015 3:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Amy Schumer Will Kick Off Her Tour at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more
Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Who Have Rescheduled Their BMO Harris Bradley Center Concert
The Who disappointed this fall when they announced that they'd postponed all remaining dates on their "The Who Hits 50!" anniversary tour, including an Oct. 13 at Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center, because singer Roger Daltrey had contracted v.. more
Sep 30, 2015 2:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Garth Brooks w/ Trisha Yearwood @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
The man once accused of watering down country music carried himself like the genre’s standard bearer Friday night. more
Sep 28, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Who Have Postponed Their BMO Harris Bradley Center Concert
One of the most anticipated Milwaukee shows of the fall was one of the BMO Harris Bradley Center's prize bookings: The Who's "The Who Hits 50!" tour, which had been scheduled for Oct. 13. Now it looks like Who fans will have to wait a little longe.. more
Sep 18, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Janet Jackson Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center Next Summer
Janet Jackson has been overdue for a comeback for a while now, and it looks like it's just around the corner. Next month, the singer will release her 11th album, Unbreakable , her first since the death of her brother Michael. It's already attracti.. more
Sep 10, 2015 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
What Are 1,000 Jewish Teens Doing In Milwaukee From August 2-7?
Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Shuttle Guide for Summerfest 2015
All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more
Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Third Life for Turner Hall Restaurant
With its new ties to Major Goolsby’s, the latest incarnation of the Turner Hall Restaurant focuses on pub staples. more
Feb 24, 2015 9:53 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out 1 Comments