Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more

Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Dear Ruthie

James Mercer embraced his inner rock star during The Shins’ crackling, triumphant performance at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion. more

Jul 10, 2017 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

One of the most iconic soul singers of all time, and one who proved the model for decades worth of soul and R&B singers who followed in her career footsteps, Diana Ross will return to Milwaukee for a show this summer. The former Supremes legend wi.. more

Apr 20, 2017 10:02 AM On Music

The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Music Feature

Photo Credit: Ben Wick

Steely Dan filled the stage with virtuoso players Saturday night, presenting themselves as a mutant jazz-rock fusion big band. more

Jul 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more

Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Concert Reviews

It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more

Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

If you're a fan of the electro-alternative duo Twenty One Pilots who didn't get to see the group's Eagles Ballroom concert this weekend—and judging by how quickly that show sold out, there were quite a few of them—you are in luck. You'll have anot.. more

Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM On Music

Maggie Vaughn/ Shepherd Express

The hardest working gypsy punk band on the planet whipped their Summerfest crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night. more

Jul 1, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: George Salisbury

Even technical difficulties and a "computer blowup" couldn't stop The Flaming Lips from delivering their usual thrills Saturday night. more

Jun 29, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

barenakedladies.com

Summerfest doesn't start until June 24 this year, but the grounds will host a big concert before then: Barenaked Ladies will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, June 13 with openers Violent Femmes and Colin Hay, the band announced today. The.. more

Feb 10, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more

Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Concert Reviews

One need not be a fan of the band who practically defined arena rock for a while in order to be at least occasionally entertained by a Journey concert nowadays. The music? Yeah, there's going to b,Concert Reviews more

Sep 4, 2014 9:41 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

The inclusion of synth-pop legends New Order on this year’s Summerfest lineup generated a lot of well-justified excitement, which should’ve been tempered slightly by the fact that they’d be p,Concert Reviews more

Jul 4, 2014 1:20 PM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

The biggest complaint when the BMO Harris Pavilion began holding stand-alone concerts two summers ago was that the bands booked at the 10,000-capacity lakefront amphitheater didn’t draw enough to,Concert Reviews more

Jun 5, 2014 11:09 AM Concert Reviews

The breakout music star of2013—and a star in the true, global phenomenon sense of the word—New Zealandalternative-pop singer Lorde will make her first appearance in Milwaukee onFriday, Sept. 26 with a show at the Summerfest grounds’ BMO Harris .. more

Jun 2, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

After selling out almost immediately last week, Vampire Weekend's June 4 concert at the Riverside Theater has been moved to the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest Grounds. Additional tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 21 at n.. more

Mar 17, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we tackle a trio of local topics. We open discussing the state of the BMO Harris Pavilion, which opte.. more

Sep 12, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more

Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

On the latest episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly half hour of truth telling with the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we dedicate the show to Summerfest, sharing our picks, praises and critiques of this .. more

Jun 18, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

