The Shins Put on a Dynamic Rock Show For Summerfest's BMO Harris Pavilion
James Mercer embraced his inner rock star during The Shins’ crackling, triumphant performance at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion. more
Jul 10, 2017 10:16 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Diana Ross Will Play the BMO Harris Pavilion in July
One of the most iconic soul singers of all time, and one who proved the model for decades worth of soul and R&B singers who followed in her career footsteps, Diana Ross will return to Milwaukee for a show this summer. The former Supremes legend wi.. more
Apr 20, 2017 10:02 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Twenty One Pilots Stick to Their Guns
The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Steely Dan filled the stage with virtuoso players Saturday night, presenting themselves as a mutant jazz-rock fusion big band. more
Jul 18, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Willie Nelson & Kris Kristofferson @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more
Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 9-15
It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Twenty One Pilots Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion
If you're a fan of the electro-alternative duo Twenty One Pilots who didn't get to see the group's Eagles Ballroom concert this weekend—and judging by how quickly that show sold out, there were quite a few of them—you are in luck. You'll have anot.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gogol Bordello @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
The hardest working gypsy punk band on the planet whipped their Summerfest crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night. more
Jul 1, 2015 10:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
The Flaming Lips w/ The Fatty Acids @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
Even technical difficulties and a "computer blowup" couldn't stop The Flaming Lips from delivering their usual thrills Saturday night. more
Jun 29, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Barenaked Ladies and Violent Femmes Will Share a BMO Harris Pavilion Show
Summerfest doesn't start until June 24 this year, but the grounds will host a big concert before then: Barenaked Ladies will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, June 13 with openers Violent Femmes and Colin Hay, the band announced today. The.. more
Feb 10, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lorde @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more
Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Journey @ The BMO Harris Pavilion
One need not be a fan of the band who practically defined arena rock for a while in order to be at least occasionally entertained by a Journey concert nowadays. The music? Yeah, there's going to b,Concert Reviews more
Sep 4, 2014 9:41 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 2 Comments
New Order w/ DJ Whitney Fierce @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
The inclusion of synth-pop legends New Order on this year’s Summerfest lineup generated a lot of well-justified excitement, which should’ve been tempered slightly by the fact that they’d be p,Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2014 1:20 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Vampire Weekend w/ Cults @ BMO Harris Pavilion
The biggest complaint when the BMO Harris Pavilion began holding stand-alone concerts two summers ago was that the bands booked at the 10,000-capacity lakefront amphitheater didn’t draw enough to,Concert Reviews more
Jun 5, 2014 11:09 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Lorde Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion in September
The breakout music star of2013—and a star in the true, global phenomenon sense of the word—New Zealandalternative-pop singer Lorde will make her first appearance in Milwaukee onFriday, Sept. 26 with a show at the Summerfest grounds’ BMO Harris .. more
Jun 2, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
That Vampire Weekend Concert is an Outdoors Show at the BMO Harris Pavilion Now
After selling out almost immediately last week, Vampire Weekend's June 4 concert at the Riverside Theater has been moved to the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest Grounds. Additional tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 21 at n.. more
Mar 17, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: An Underused Amphitheater, An Underage Club and a Morning News Lowlight
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we tackle a trio of local topics. We open discussing the state of the BMO Harris Pavilion, which opte.. more
Sep 12, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest Isn't Hosting Any Shows at the BMO Harris Pavilion This Fall
Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more
Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream The Disclaimer's 2013 Summerfest Preview
On the latest episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly half hour of truth telling with the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we dedicate the show to Summerfest, sharing our picks, praises and critiques of this .. more
Jun 18, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music