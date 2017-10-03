RSS

Bo Johnson

Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Paul Ruffolo Photography

First Stage brings a bright, cuddly story to the big stage a Todd Wehr with an adaptation of Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

Photo by Michael Brosilow

Wisconsinites are full of quirks—from our Yooper English up north to our odd fondness for pickled eggs—and Guys on Ice: The Ice Fishing Musical is an engaging look into upper-Midwest existence that touches on the realities of life through t... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:31 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Amanda Schlicher

Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Martin McDonagh’s dark interrogation drama The Pillowman. more

Apr 20, 2015 12:15 PM Theater

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman is a strikingly vivid interrogation drama that has been staged with great success in the recent past. Next week audiences get another chance to glance into the mind of a man being questioned by authorities as the dr.. more

Apr 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Theater

Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Theater

“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more

Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Theater

Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more

May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Theater

Glengarry Glen Ross is the second drama by David Mamet to open in Milwaukee in just over seven days. As his relatively recent drama Race makes it to the stage at Next Act Theatre, a Mamet classic resonates through one of the smallest stages... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:38 PM Theater

Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:59 AM Theater

Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more

Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Theater

This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more

Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more

Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more

Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Theater

