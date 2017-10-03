Bo Johnson
Dr. Faustus and Martin Luther Walk into a Bar in 'Wittenberg'
Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Staged reading of Anthony Wood’s PUBLIC TV next week
Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
First Stage’s Magical Production of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’
First Stage brings a bright, cuddly story to the big stage a Todd Wehr with an adaptation of Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Guys on Ice’: A Timeless Comedy about Wisconsin, Friendship and Ice Fishing
Wisconsinites are full of quirks—from our Yooper English up north to our odd fondness for pickled eggs—and Guys on Ice: The Ice Fishing Musical is an engaging look into upper-Midwest existence that touches on the realities of life through t... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:31 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Pillowman’s’ Dark Drama at Soulstice Theatre
Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Martin McDonagh’s dark interrogation drama The Pillowman. more
Apr 20, 2015 12:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Interrogation Drama on a Small Stage with Soulstice
Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman is a strikingly vivid interrogation drama that has been staged with great success in the recent past. Next week audiences get another chance to glance into the mind of a man being questioned by authorities as the dr.. more
Apr 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale in ‘A Concert of Note’
the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Funny Side of Country Western
“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more
Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Reconstructing a Shakespeare Classic
Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more
May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Death of a Sales Office
Glengarry Glen Ross is the second drama by David Mamet to open in Milwaukee in just over seven days. As his relatively recent drama Race makes it to the stage at Next Act Theatre, a Mamet classic resonates through one of the smallest stages... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Unusually Compelling Children’s Musical
Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:59 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s a Wonderful Stage Show
Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more
Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Anne Siegel Theater
It’s a Warm, Wonderful Life
This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lear Laid Bare
Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more
Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘King Lear’s’ Alchemical Close-Up
The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more
Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater