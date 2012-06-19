RSS
Bo Morrison
Thou Shalt Not Murder People
It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 14 Comments
How the Wisconsin Legislature Was Bought
In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Repeal the Castle Doctrine
Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
