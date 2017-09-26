Bo Triplex
Bo & Airo Go Hard
For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Bo & Airo Make Themselves Heard in Their "Sirens" Video
Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more
Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bo Triplex and His Beautiful Band Bring the Funk
“Regardless of whether you like to dance or not, you’re going to end up dancing,” Bo Triplex says of his funk band. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
‘Police Station Bomb of 1917’ Rocks Bay View
A troubled neighborhood as America entered World War I, Bay View numbered many Italian residents facing ethnic discrimination and zealous Protestant missionaries bent on converting them. They also included a circle of anarchists determined ... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff