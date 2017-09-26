RSS

Bo Triplex

boandairobyjoekirschling.widea.jpg

For the aggressive Milwaukee live rap duo Bo & Airo, hip-hop is a full-body experience. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Music Feature

bo airo.jpg.jpe

Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more

Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM On Music

localmusic_botriplex.jpg.jpe

“Regardless of whether you like to dance or not, you’re going to end up dancing,” Bo Triplex says of his funk band. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:20 PM Local Music

blogimage13515.jpe

A troubled neighborhood as America entered World War I, Bay View numbered many Italian residents facing ethnic discrimination and zealous Protestant missionaries bent on converting them. They also included a circle of anarchists determined ... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES