Boat Tours
Beer, Boats, BBQ- Buckyfest Kicks Off Friday!
Boats, bags, blues, BBQ, beer... What do all these things have in common? BuckyFest!Brought to you by Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill, Buckyfest takes place over the course of three days and nights on beautiful Okauchee Lake. Bucky's will block off.. more
Jul 31, 2015
The Iroquois’s Last Run
This week, I go back to work as a tour guide with the Milwaukee Boat Line. Through the end of October, I’ll be leading tours aboard the Vista King talking about the sights and history of Milwaukee from the rivers and the lake. This is my fifth yea.. more
May 4, 2015 Matthew J. Prigge
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Aug 18, 2010
Wicked
The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. more
Jul 15, 2010