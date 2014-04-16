Bob Amaral
Classic Farce Done Well
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The True Origins of Superman
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its 60th season with David Bar Katz’ brilliant play, The History of Invulnerability. The story is conceived as the deathbed reflections of Superman’s creator Jerry Siegel, a gifted writer who, with ill... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Superman’s Final Flight?
“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more
Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM John Schneider A&E Feature