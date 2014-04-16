RSS

Bob Amaral

theater.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Theater

10171828_10152251495605845_1759104071105479431_n.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its 60th season with David Bar Katz’ brilliant play, The History of Invulnerability. The story is conceived as the deathbed reflections of Superman’s creator Jerry Siegel, a gifted writer who, with ill... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:00 AM Theater

a+egateway_repssuperman.jpg.jpe

“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more

Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES