Bob Balderson

Danceworks on Tap Shows What's Tappenin'
Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM John Schneider Dance
Staged Reading of a Play About Copernicus Next Month
Oct 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee History in Motion
Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Soulfunk Publicity’s Journey From Los Angeles to Milwaukee
After working in Los Angeles for nearly four years, Mario Martin recently returned to Milwaukee. Martin brought with him years of public relations experience and his own company, Soulfunk Publicity. Martin, formerly of Narada Records (Virgi... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
