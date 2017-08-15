RSS

Bob Balderson

danceworksbychristalwagner.jpg.jpe

Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Dance

9780802716941.jpg.jpe

Oct 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

dancereview_danceworks_a_bystephaniesanchez.jpg.jpe

Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM Dance

blogimage13256.jpe

After working in Los Angeles for nearly four years, Mario Martin recently returned to Milwaukee. Martin brought with him years of public relations experience and his own company, Soulfunk Publicity. Martin, formerly of Narada Records (Virgi... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES