Bob Bauman

Milwaukee Ends the Taxicab Cap
Jul 22, 2014
Milwaukee Leaders Force Walker To Address Sex Offender Placement Policy
A very public scolding by Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy has resulted in a letter from Gov. Scott Walker stating that the state Department of Corrections (DOC) would work with local leaders on concerns about the city’s d... more
Jun 18, 2014
Taxicab Drivers Not Happy with City’s Study of New Regulations
Now that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits has been declared unconstitutional, the Milwaukee Common Council has an opportunity to develop new taxicab permitting more
Jul 17, 2013
City’s Taxicab Cap Still Unconstitutional, But…
Milwaukee’s taxicabdrivers were happy with Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll’s decision today thatprevents the city from enforcing its taxicab permit cap because it's unconstitutional.But cabbies won’t be ableto apply for new permits just yet... more
May 30, 2013
Judge Strikes a Blow to Sanfelippo Taxi Empire
The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more
Apr 30, 2013
Waukesha-Milwaukee Water Talks Break Down
Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan... more
Jun 27, 2012
Joey’s Seafood & Grill Adds Charm to Brookfield
Though Joey’s is part ofa chain, it doesn’t really feel like one. What stands out most is theaffordable pricing, especially at lunchtime. Be in the mood for items like mahimahi, catfish, fish & chips and scallops, as this is not a pl,Dinin more
Dec 22, 2009